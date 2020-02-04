Growing Infrastructure Development Projects in Asia-Pacific to Fuel Growth of the Application Development and Deployment Software Market 2017 – 2022

Assessment of the International Application Development and Deployment Software Market

Segmentation

For the purpose of providing an extensive and detailed research of the NVDIMM market, the market has been segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the market has been classified into NVDIMM-N and NVDIMM-F type. In addition, information related to the demand of NVDIMM across various application segments including enterprise storage and server, high-end workstation and networking equipment among others is also highlighted in this report. The others segment includes utilization of NVDIMM across various industrial applications in order to support cloud computing and to facilitate general transfer and storage of data between computers and other digital products. Moreover, cross sectional analysis of different product type and application segments across different regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle-East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America.

In order to support different strategic decision making, the major players in the NVDIMM market have been profiled competitively across the different broad geographical regions. In addition, the report also provides competitive analysis of the market players in which the leading strategies adopted by the key players to maintain their leading position in the market and the market share of the leading players in terms of percentage has also been highlighted in this report. Further, market attractiveness analysis in respect of product type, application and geography is also provided in this report in order to provide deep insight regarding the market.

Global NVDIMM Market: Key Trends

The report also provides assessment of various drivers that is impacting the global NVDIMM market, along with the restraints and opportunities that are anticipated to affect the demand of NVDIMM in the coming years. For each segment (such as product type and application), market dynamics analysis has also been provided in this report. The cumulative effect of all these factors helps to track different trends that is anticipated to affect the market growth. Furthermore, after taking into consideration all this factors, an extensive analysis of the region wise growth parameters of NVDIMM market along with the overall assessment during the forecast period from 2017 – 2025 has been also been furnished within this report. Furthermore, the report includes porter’s five forces analysis in order to understand the level of competition exist within the industry. Moreover, value chain analysis of the NVDIMM market is also furnished in this report for the purpose of providing a detailed analysis of various participants in the market. The value chain analysis provided in this report highlights in-depth information on different raw material suppliers, EDA vendors, IP vendors, OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and NVDIMM manufacturers.

In terms of competitive landscape, the global NVDIMM market is consolidated in nature with few manufacturers holding majority of the market share. Some of the prominent manufacturers carrying out activities in the NVDIMM market across the globe includes Viking Technology Inc. (The U.S.), AgigA Tech Inc. (The U.S.) and Micron Technology Inc. (The U.S.) among others.

The NVDIMM market has been segmented as follows:

Global NVDIMM Market, by Product Type

NVDIMM-F

NVDIMM-N

Global NVDIMM Market, by Application

Enterprise Storage and Server

High-End Workstation

Networking Equipment

Others

Global NVDIMM Market, by Geography

North America North America NVDIMM Market, by Product Type NVDIMM-F NVDIMM-N North America NVDIMM Market, by Application Enterprise Storage and Server High-End Workstation Networking Equipment Others North America NVDIMM Market, by Country The U.S Canada Mexico

Europe Europe NVDIMM Market, by Product Type NVDIMM-F NVDIMM-N Europe NVDIMM Market, by Application Enterprise Storage and Server High-End Workstation Networking Equipment Others Europe NVDIMM Market, by Country U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Asia Pacific NVDIMM Market, by Product Type NVDIMM-F NVDIMM-N Asia Pacific NVDIMM Market, by Application Enterprise Storage and Server High-End Workstation Networking Equipment Others Asia Pacific NVDIMM Market, by Country China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle-East and Africa (MEA) Middle-East and Africa (MEA) NVDIMM Market, by Product Type NVDIMM-F NVDIMM-N Middle-East and Africa (MEA) NVDIMM Market, by Application Enterprise Storage and Server High-End Workstation Networking Equipment Others Middle-East and Africa (MEA) NVDIMM Market, by Country U.A.E Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle-East and Africa (MEA)

Latin America Latin America NVDIMM Market, by Product Type NVDIMM-F NVDIMM-N Latin America NVDIMM Market, by Application Enterprise Storage and Server High-End Workstation Networking Equipment Others Latin America NVDIMM Market, by Country Brazil Rest of Latin America



