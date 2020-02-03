Growing Industry of Roofing Underlay Market 2020-2025 | Estimated to Reach High CAGR | Top Key Players – Atlas Roofing, Carlisle, GAF, Polyglass

Roofing Underlay Market 2020 Report analyses the Industry Status, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunity, Competition landscape and Forecast to 2025. This report also provides data on Patterns, Improvements, Target Business Sectors, Limits and Advancements.

Global Roofing Underlay Market overview:

Detailed Study on Roofing Underlay Market is growing at a CAGR during Forecasts year 2025. This Report covers the Major Players data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

Get Access to Report Sample: https://www.businessindustryreports.com/sample-request/202047.

According to Market Analyst, Global Roofing Underlay Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2020 to 2025. Roofing Underlay Market is a concept that relates to the preparedness and response to serious incidents that involve the Roofing Underlay Market of a region or nation.

The Global Roofing Underlay Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Roofing Underlay Market is sub segmented into Asphalt-Saturated Felt, Rubberized Asphalt, Non-Bitumen Synthetic. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Roofing Underlay Market is sub segmented into Residential Construction, Commercial, Non-Residential Construction.

On the basis of Product Type segment, the Roofing Market will lose some share to Nnon-Bitumen Synthetic Roofing Underlay by 2025 due to Penetration of Synthetic products across residential and commercial applications. Preference to Synthetic Underlay over Asphalt Felts Might act as the inter-industrial growth restrain by 2025. Pricing has been a key driver for the deviation between asphalt felts and Non-Bitumen Synthetics. Since Non-Bitumen Synthetic Underlay are expensive, contractors with lower construction spending capacity prefer Asphalt -Saturated felts or rubberized asphalt roofing underlay.

As per the geographic analysis APAC led the overall Roofing Underlay Market size in 2016, in terms of both volume and value, on account of Astonishing rates of Industrialization, Urbanization along with Population rise. Foreign Direct Investment has stimulated the construction industry in APAC. India has been witnessing significant interest from international investors in the infrastructure space on account of the on going government social and public mega infrastructure projects. The growing construction industry in APAC present brighter growth avenues for market by 2025.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Roofing Underlay Market are Atlas Roofing Corporation, Boral Roofing LLC, Braas Monier Building Group Services S.A, Carlisle, CertainTeed Roofing, Duro-Last Roofing, Inc, GAF, IKO Industries Ltd, Keene Building Products, MFM Building Products Corp, NovaSeal roof underlayment, Owens Corning, Polyglass, TAMKO Building Products, Inc, Vaproshield, Wrap Manufactures.

Latest Industry Updates:

Atlas Roofing Corporation :- Atlas Roofing Corporation has announced the addition of ACFoam® NH and EnergyShield® NH to their current product lines. These new non-halogenated polyiso roof and wall insulation products contain no halogenated flame retardants, providing additional environmentally friendly options to their product offerings of sustainable roofing and wall insulations for architects, designers and builders.

ACFoam NH and EnergyShield NH product offerings are an ideal building envelope solution for projects that must meet strict specific environmental specification and customers seeking non-hal options. The Atlas NH product lines offer a variety of benefits, including: Living Building Challenge “Red List” Free, with Declare label and product database listing. Contribute toward LEED v4 credit requirements. California Department of Public Health (CDPH) VOC emissions compliant. “As a leader in polyiso manufacturing, we’re excited to introduce our non-hal technology and expand our ACFoam and EnergyShield roof and wall product lines,” said Greg Sagorski, Director of Technical Services of Atlas Roofing Corporation. “These new ACFoam and EnergyShield products provide the same great quality and performance needs customers expect, but with added benefits to meet more stringent environmental and sustainable building code goals.”

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

1 North America Country (United States, Canada)

2 South America

3 Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

4 Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

5 Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Get Best Discount On This Report @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/check-discount/202047.

Table of Contents:

Global Roofing Underlay Market Report 2020

1 Roofing Underlay Definition

2 Global Roofing Underlay Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

3 Major Player Roofing Underlay Business Introduction

4 Global Roofing Underlay Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global Roofing Underlay Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global Roofing Underlay Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global Roofing Underlay Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

8 Roofing Underlay Market Forecast 2020-2025

9 Roofing Underlay Segmentation Type

10 Roofing Underlay Segmentation Industry

11 Roofing Underlay Cost Analysis

12 Conclusion

About us

BusinessindustryReports.com is digital database of comprehensive market reports for global industries. As a market research company, we take pride in equipping our clients with insights and data that holds the power to truly make a difference to their business. Our mission is singular and well-defined – we want to help our clients envisage their business environment so that they are able to make informed, strategic and therefore successful decisions for themselves.

Media Contact

Business Industry Reports

Pune – India

[email protected]

+19376349940