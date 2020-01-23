Growing Demand for Eco-friendly Products to Bolster the Growth of the Clopidogrel Market 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the Clopidogrel market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Clopidogrel market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Clopidogrel market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Clopidogrel market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2019 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Trends and Prospects

The primary factor for the increased demand for clopidogrel is the mounting population across the world who are suffering from cardiovascular diseases and related problems. Additionally, the changing lifestyle and increase in number of patients related with cardiovascular diseases among the emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region are also expected to be the major consumers for clopidogrel in the next six years. Moreover, the patent expiry of clopidogrel drug is anticipated to open floodgates for various pharmaceutical companies to venture into production of clopidogrel drug.

According to the World Heart Federation, nearly 15 million people suffer from heart attack or related problems globally. Out of these, roughly six million of these patients die while another five million are disabled permanently. This vast patient base is the primary factor that will sustain the demand during the forecast period.

Global Clopidogrel Market: Geographical Outlook

Currently, North America and Europe contribute to the maximum demand for clopidogrel, owing to factors such as robust healthcare infrastructure and high affordability of the residents in this region. However, several countries in the region of Asia Pacific, such as China, India, and Japan are aggressively working towards improving their healthcare sector with the help of favorable policies by the localized governments and increasing disposable income among the urban population. Asia Pacific is home for nearly half of the world’s population, which makes for a high quantity of patient base. Additionally, these regions also have skilled labor at low cost which is encouraging players in the market to invest actively and tap the unmet demand.

Some of the key players in the global clopidogrel market are Pfizer, Dr Reddy’s, Apotex Corp, Roxane Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Sun Pharma.

Research Methodology of Clopidogrel Market Report

The global Clopidogrel market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Clopidogrel market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Clopidogrel market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.