Growing Awareness Related to Cloud Computing is Anticipated to Accelerate the Growth of the Cloud Computing Market 2012 – 2018

The study on the Cloud Computing market is a thorough analysis of the many parameters that are very most likely to affect this Cloud Computing market's development.

The investors, emerging analysts and established players may leverage the information included in the accounts to develop growth strategies that are impactful and improve their status.

Overview of the Cloud Computing Market in Healthcare Industry

As per the research report, the global market for cloud computing in the healthcare industry was valued at US$1.82 bn in 2011 and is projected to reach a value of US$6.79 bn by the end of 2018. The market is projected to register a remarkable 21.30% CAGR between 2012 and 2018.

The security of access and data integrity and several other benefits offered by cloud computing are estimated to encourage the growth of the market in the next few years. However, data leakage concerns, data integration and consistency, and data relocation are some of the key factors estimated to restrain the growth of the global cloud computing market in the healthcare industry in the next few years.

At present, the software-as-a-service segment leads the global cloud computing market in the healthcare industry. Nevertheless, the platform-as-a-service segment is estimated to witness substantial growth in the coming years. Furthermore, on the basis of end use, the non-clinical information systems market is projected to lead the global market in the near future.

Among the key geographical segments, North America is estimated grow at a swift pace and account for a massive share in the global market for cloud computing in the healthcare industry in the next few years. The high growth of this region can be attributed to the presence of a large number of biopharmaceutical players. In addition, the rising focus on research and development activities is expected to contribute extensively towards the growth of the market.

Companies Mentioned in the Research Report

The global market for cloud computing in the healthcare industry is extremely fragmented in nature as no key players hold more than a share of 10% in the market at present. CareCloud, ClearDATA Networks, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft, Agfa Healthcare, IBM Corporation, and Merge Healthcare are some of the key players operating in the global cloud computing market in the healthcare industry.

Key Segments of the Global Cloud Computing market in Healthcare Industry

Global Cloud Computing market in Healthcare Industry, by service models

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Global Cloud Computing market in Healthcare Industry, by pricing models

Spot pricing or subscription model

Pay-as-you-go model

Global Cloud Computing market in Healthcare Industry, by end users

Clinical Information systems (CIS) Market EMR PACS RIS Others

Non-clinical Information systems (NCIS) Market RCM Claims management APB Others



Global Cloud Computing market in Healthcare Industry, by Geography

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

