Growing Awareness Related to Big Data in Healthcare is Anticipated to Accelerate the Growth of the Big Data in Healthcare Market 2017 – 2025

segmentation study of the global big data in healthcare market could span over four vital categories, viz. type, application, component, and end user. The careful segmentation of the market offered in the report will help to foresee the future of the industry and make informed decisions.

The analysts are open to any level of customization of the report with a view to help buyers with their business requirements. Some of the important factors evaluated in the publication are growth drivers and restraints, Porter’s five forces model, and key company profiling.

Global Big Data in Healthcare Market: Trends and Opportunities

Big data and big data analytics have taken an indispensable position in the healthcare sector by providing a reliable digital IT platform for a quick diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. Besides efficient disease management, big data finds application in three important areas of the healthcare industry, viz. operational analytics, financial analytics, and clinical data analytics. The first healthcare area incorporates the analysis of supply chain and workforce. Financial analytics deals with risk management, revenue cycle management, and claims processing. The clinical data analytics application involves reporting and compliance, health management, clinical decision support, and quality care.

Of the few growth inhibitors in the world big data in healthcare market, lack of quality resourcing, shrinking profit margins, and global economic slowdown are the prominent ones. However, with the rising investments in research and development, colossal amount of data generated in the healthcare sector, and enhancement of IT infrastructure in developing regions are envisioned to compensate for the fewer restraints of the market.

In terms of type of service, the global big data in healthcare market can be segmented into prescriptive, predictive, and descriptive. On the basis of software, the segments could be workforce management, practice management, revenue cycle management, and electronic health record (EHR). By hardware, email servers and access points, data storage, virtual private networks (VPNs), firewalls, and routers could be the main segments.

Global Big Data in Healthcare Market: Geographical Outlook

The geographical analysis of the world big data in healthcare market offered in the report takes into account some of the important regions such as the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The first segment is foreseen to leverage the heated promotion of big data by the federal government in North America and Latin America through strong initiatives and efforts to decrease healthcare expenses. The Americas are anticipated to take the throne in the global market while accounting for a gigantic share. Other factors that could contribute to the flourishing demand in the Americas are the elevating focus on health management population, empowerment of healthcare information technology (HCIT) solutions, and vast funding ventures for big data analytics.

A sizable amount of progress is also expected on the part of the Europe big data in healthcare market with a few driving factors such as the surging interest in data collection, big data emergence, and crucial healthcare policies by European governments. Companies involved in this market can also benefit from the inflating implementation of HER and its awareness coupled with technological development.

Global Big Data in Healthcare Market: Companies mentioned in the report

There are a few major players commanding the ship of the global big data in healthcare market, viz. First Databank, Inc., IBM Corporation, Medispan Ltd., Unitedhealth Pvt. Ltd., HP Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Mckesson Corporation, Pwc, Truven Health Analytics Pvt. Ltd., Zynx Health Incorporated, and Oracle Corporation. New entrants could face hindrances based on factors such as novelty, lack of brand awareness, and expensive investment costs. Since a large number of small companies have crowded the global market, there is a possibility of the definition of big data being misunderstood, which can be rectified through face-to-face interaction or direct education.

