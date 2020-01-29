Growing adoption of environmental consulting services in APAC will escalate the Environmental Consulting Services Market at a CAGR of 4.4%

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Environmental Consulting Services Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global Environmental Consulting Services market is expected to reach US$ 43.8 million in 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2017-2025.

In Europe, the wastewater treatment in the region has constantly been improving at a high rate. In the year 2013, the region had more than 71,000 municipal wastewater treatment plant in the 28 member states of the European Union. Also, the pollution index is high in some of the cities in Europe. European region had a total pollution index of 47.4 in the year 2016. The cities in the region with the high pollution index are Tetovo, Turin, Kiev, and Rome. Macedonia country recorded the highest pollution index of 82.47, which was due to the air and water pollution problem in the country.

Environmental consulting services offers various services such as investment assessment and auditing, permitting & compliance, project & information management, monitoring & testing, and others such as design, pollution prevention, and others. There are several media types on which these services are used such as water management, waste management, and others such as air quality, soil, natural resources, and renewable energy. Industries of several verticals implement these services for various purposes. The verticals for environmental consulting services include energy & utilities, chemical & petroleum, manufacturing & process industries, transportation & construction industries, and others which include government & regulators. Environmental consultancies include various disciplines in which an environmental consultant might work such as contaminated land, energy, geotechnical, environment management systems, green claims, compliance, impact assessment, flood risk, asbestos management, radon, carbon, and others.

The global environmental consulting services market is segmented on service type, i.e. Investment Assessment & Auditing, Permitting & Compliance, Project & Information Management, Monitoring & Testing, and Others. Investment Assessment & Auditing is expected to hold the prominent market share during the forecast period. Environmental consultancies provide investment assessment to companies in the different sector before their investment in future projects or expansions. This helps the companies to check all the information related to the impact of the project or the expansion on the environment for effectively taking the decision in investing for new projects or expansion of the company in terms of new plant location. This could prevent the company from non-complying of any regulations made by the government for environmental protection and prevent the company from getting into any lawsuits against the company.

The global environmental consulting services market is segmented on the media type, i.e. Water Management, Waste Management, and Others. Water management segment is expected to hold the prominent market share during the forecast period. Environmental consultancies provide services for water management for various verticals. This includes the exploration, management, and environmental protection of the water resources. This includes groundwater management as well as surface water management. Environmental consulting services are used for analyzing complex hydrology and hydraulic problems, designing of water management features and implementing erosion and sediment control measures, water system sampling, tank sterilization, inspection & refurbishment, and portable water disposing of & control systems.

Key findings of the study:

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to account the high Y-o-Y growth during the forecast period of environmental consulting services market and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0%.

Based on the vertical, the energy & utilities segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

In North America, the increasingly adverse impacts of humans on the environment, the need for environmental consulting services is increasing. Rising private investments in the sector due to the increasing economic condition of the region and rising awareness regarding the reduction of human impact on the environment is supporting the growth in the market. One of the reasons for the increasing demand for environmental consulting services is the occurrence of several disasters, which has increased the need for emergency site remediation planning and cleanups. Several regulations have been made by the government for the protection of the environment, which every industry must adhere to before construction in their locations.

The key companies profiled in this report include AECOM, Inc, CH2M Hill, Inc, Arcadis N.V, Bechtel Corporation, John Wood Group PLC, Golder Associates Ltd, ERM Group, Inc, Tetra Tech, Inc, ANTEA GROUP, Stantec, Inc, Ramboll Group, and SLR International.

