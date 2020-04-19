Grow Lights Market Evolving Technology, Trends and Demands 2020 to 2025

The report titled “Grow Lights Market” has recently added by qymarketresearchstore to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts

The grow lights market was valued at USD 3.65billion in 2019, and itis expected to reach USD 7.65billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.14% over the forecast period(2020-2025).

Top Companies in the Global Grow Lights Market: Royal Philips Electronics BV, General Electric Company, Heliospectra AB, OSRAM Licht AG, Illumitex Inc., LumiGrow Inc., Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd, Iwasaki Electric Co., Ltd., Grow LED Hydro, Epistar Corp. and other

Scope of the Report

Grow lighting is majorly produced for three light sources, which include Light Emitting Diodes (LED), High-intensity Discharge (HID) Lights, and Fluorescent Lights. In some cases, High-pressure Sodium (HPS) sources, Light Emitting Plasma, and Induction Lights are also used. The market is further segmented by installation type (New and Retrofit) and applications (Indoor Farming, Vertical Farming, Commercial Greenhouse).

Key Market Trends

Indoor Farming to Hold Largest Market Share

– With the rise of new technology in the grow lights and affordable gardening systems indicates that one-third of the millennia are growing herbs, indoors.

– One of the major benefits of indoor agriculture is its higher yield when compared with traditional farming. Enclosing facilities creates ideal growing environments, leading to less harvest time and repeat the harvest more times in a year.

– For example, according to the 2016 estimates of USDA, the average yield of conventionally grown tomatoes in the United States was estimated to be 805 cwt per acre or 1.85 pounds per square foot. In the same year, greenhouse hydroponic tomato farmers in the country experienced an average yield of 10.59 pounds per square foot.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

– Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest growing regions for grow lighting. Rapid increase in urban agriculture, such as vertical farming, greenhouses, and growth chambers are fueling the demand for growth light in the region. Countries, like Japan, Taiwan, and China are the major source of demand for grow lights in the region and are estimated to stay so over the forecast period.

– In Japan, the urban agriculture establishments are addressed as plant factories and the countryÕs largest plant factory with a capacity of producing more than 20,000 heads of lettuce in a day, in just over a 3000-square-meter facility.

This research report also presents some significant practical oriented case studies which help to understand the subject matter clearly. The Grow Lights Maker research report has been prepared through industry analysis techniques and presented in a professional manner by including effective info-graphics whenever necessary. It helps to gain stability in the businesses as well as to make the rapid developments to achieve a notable remark in the Global market space.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

