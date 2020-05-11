Ground Penetrating Radar Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth by 2024

The Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market Report provides a complete analysis of the market. The Report focuses on manufacturers, suppliers, segmentation according to the application, major players, customers, opportunities, future roadmap, and furthermore. The competitive data type analysis includes capacity, market share, profit margin, market growth, consumer consumption, imports, exports, revenue, and etc. Marketing strategies, policies, industry chain that are changing the wave of the market are also catered in the report.

Market Key Players

ChinaGPR, GEOTECH, Kedian Reed, Japan Radio Co, US Radar, Utsi Electronics, SSI, Chemring Group, GSSI, IDS GeoRadar, MALA, Radiodetection.

Market Analysis

Global ground penetrating radar market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 926.97 million by 2024, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in the adoption rate for these systems over the conventional techniques of detection available.

Market Definition

Ground penetrating radar is mechanical instrument used for the detection of various structures underneath the ground. This instrument utilizes radar pulses, in the form of electromagnetic radiation in microwave band of radio spectrum to map out the images of the subsurface. This instrument covers three major components, consisting of control unit, antenna and power supply with each component highly important for the operations of the instrument.

Segmentation

By Type

Handheld Ground Penetrating Radar

Cart Based Ground Penetrating Radar

By Application

Transport and Road Inspection

Municipal Inspection

Disaster Inspection

Archeology

By Geography

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Developments in the Market

In June 2019, HEXAGON announced the launch of “Leica DSX”, mobile ground penetrating radar designed for underground utility detection. The device is even designed for users that do not have any prior knowledge of ground penetrating radars, it can help in simplified detection of various underground utilities with highest accuracy. The device is equipped with the company’s “DXplore” software which provides user-friendly mapping results instead of raw data

In April 2018, Proceq announced that they had received the approval of US FCC (Federal Communications Commission) for the company’s ultrawideband stepped frequency “Proceq GPR Live”. This approval along with a number of product launches carried out by the company relating to non-destructive testing product range

