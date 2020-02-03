Grignard Reagents Extracts Market, 2019-2025 by Segmentation Based on Product, Application and Region

Grignard Reagents Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Grignard Reagents Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Grignard Reagents Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

On the basis of application, the NAFTA and Europe Grignard Reagents market is segmented into catalyst, stabilisers, and others segment. The catalyst and stabilisers segments collectively accounted for over two-thirds value share in 2015. The others segment is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period. Grignard reagents are commonly used to manufacture chemo-catalyst for its application in pharmaceutical and chemical industries. Due to the development of eco-friendly products with soil enriching properties, the market for Grignard reagents is making a leeway in the agrochemical industry.

On the basis of the end user, the NAFTA and Europe Grignard Reagents market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, flavour & fragrance, packaging, and research segments. In 2015, the pharmaceutical segment accounted for more than half of the total volume shares and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period. Agrochemical and flavour & fragrance segments are estimated to account for a collective value share of 27.8% by the end of 2016. The research segment is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period.

Can the growth of the Grignard Reagents market cross the boundaries of the orthodox markets during the forecast period?

On the basis of geography, the Grignard Reagents market is confined to NAFTA and Europe regions. The Grignard Reagents market in the NAFTA region, expanding at a value CAGR of 4.5%, is expected to reach US$ 2.3 Bn by the end of the forecast period. Pharmaceutical industry growth and increasing research and development activities are expected to drive regional market growth. The Grignard Reagents market in Europe is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period.

Strong web of distributors and key mergers keeping the global market afloat

Key players dominating the Grignard Reagents market include Albemarle Corporation, FMC Corporation, SABIC, Weylchem GmbH, GFS Chemicals, Rieke Metals Inc, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Boulder Scientific Company, Pentagon chemicals, Ltd and Chemoxy International Ltd.

