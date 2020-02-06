Grid-Scale Battery Market Latest Study On Segmentation Analysis, Leading Players & Industry Trends Forecast To 2025 | Says FSR

Grid-Scale Battery Market: Summary

The Global Grid-Scale Battery Market is estimated to reach USD 9.8 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 32.2%, predicts forencis research (FSR).

Grid-scale battery is defined as the electrochemical device that stores energy produced by the power plant or from the grid and delivers when required. This technology helps power operators to store energy for later usage. Grid-scale battery storage incorporation in the power sector helps in achieving flexibility in the internal processes and in the integration of renewable energy sources. Grid-scale battery can be installed in the transmission network, distribution network near load centers, or with renewable energy generators. The battery can provide various services in any of the locations it is being deployed, ancillary services, investment deferral, reducing renewable energy curtailment are some of the services.

Grid-Scale Battery Market: Drivers & Challenges

Market Drivers:

Expanding Capabilities of the Renewable Energy Sector

The renewable energy sector is expanding worldwide as the urgency of clean energy is increasing. As per Energy Information Administration (EIA), in the US electricity generation from renewable sources prominently wind and solar have doubled in the past ten years. These renewable sources being infrequent in nature requires storage facility incorporated in the system. Grid-scale battery is rapidly getting acquired in the renewable system as they provide the storage facility. As the number of renewable source-based power plants is expected to increase worldwide, it may increase the demand for grid-scale batteries.

Thus, the expanding capabilities of the renewable energy sector may contribute to the growth of the grid-scale battery market, during the forecasted period.

Robust Demand in Power Sector

Implementation of grid-scale battery in the power sector helps the integration of renewable sources with the existing power system which results in cost saving for all the stakeholders. Also, islands and off-grid communities are further saving on fuel cost and reducing dependency on fossil fuels as energy stored in grid-scale batteries are benefitting them. It is estimated by a draft study commissioned by the State of New York that if around 11500 MW of energy storage is implemented in the states instead of conventional grid solutions, the State can save approximately USD 22 billion. All such factors are compelling aggressive demand for grid-scale batteries in the system by the power providers.

Thus, the robust demand in the power sector may contribute to the overall growth of the grid-scale battery market, during the forecasted period.

Market Challenges:

High Initial Costs

Grid-scale battery is a rising technology there are numerous factors challenging the growth of the market. One such factor is the high upfront costs of grid-scale battery storage. Regardless of reducing the cost of battery storage technologies, the initial installation cost of grid-scale battery storage is high. This may hinder the growth of the market worldwide. The governing authorities can encourage the demand by providing subsidies to the battery storage system owners which can reduce the burden of the initial cost. For instance, in the US under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 incentives are provided which become a source of finance for battery storage owners.

Thus, high initial costs can be challenging for the growth of the grid-scale battery market, during the forecast period.

Grid-Scale Battery Market: Key Segments

Storage technology segment comprises of: Lithium-ion Battery, Sodium Sulphur Battery, Lead Acid Battery, Flow Battery, and

and Service offering segment comprises of: Ancillary Services, Capacity Firming, Curtailment Reduction, Investment Deferral, and

and Ownership model segment comprises of: Utility Owned, Independent Power Producers Owned, and Vendor Owned.

and Regional segmentation comprises of: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa andSouth America, with individual country-level analysis.

Key Companies Covered

BYD Co Ltd (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

GS Yuasa Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

NEC Energy Solutions, Inc.

NGK Insulators Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Total SA

Samsung SDI Co Ltd

Toshiba Corp

Other Key Companies

Grid-Scale Battery Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Grid-Scale Battery Market, by Storage Technology

Lithium-ion Battery

Sodium Sulphur Battery

Lead Acid Battery

Flow Battery

Others

Grid-Scale Battery Market, by Service Offering

Ancillary Services

Capacity Firming

Curtailment Reduction

Investment Deferral

Others

Grid-Scale Battery Market, by Ownership Model

Utility Owned

Independent Power Producers Owned

Vendor Owned

By Region

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

