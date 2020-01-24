Greeting Cards Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – John Sands (Australia & New Zealand), Archies Limited (India)

The report titled “Greeting Cards Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Greeting Cards market was valued at 19500 Milion US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 20700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Greeting cards are pieces of paper or cardboard upon which photos, drawings, and a verse of cheer, greeting, celebration, condolence, etc. have been printed or engraved. Greeting cards are decorated with a variety of images and include messages to appeal to diverse audiences, sentiment, and occasion to be remembered. Greeting cards are low cost impulse purchase products that are being purchased on a daily basis. Around the world, greeting cards are used to celebrate everything from birthdays to Valentines Day. Greeting cards keep people personally connected.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Greeting Cards Market: American Greetings Corporation (USA), Card Connection (UK), Carlton Cards Ltd. (Canada), Papyrus (USA), John Sands (Australia & New Zealand), Archies Limited (India), Avanti Press Inc. (USA), Budget Greeting Cards Ltd. (UK), Child Rights and You (India), Current Inc. (USA), Galison (A McEvoy Group Company) (USA) and others.

Global Greeting Cards Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Greeting Cards Market on the basis of Types are:

Seasonal Greeting Cards

Every Day Greeting Cards

On the basis of Application , the Global Greeting Cards Market is segmented into:

Business Cards

Personal Cards

A greeting card can cost anything from 50 cents to 10 dollars. The average price of a greeting card falls between the $2 $4 price band. This is an interesting figure as it shows what the market accepts as a fair price for a card. The Greeting Card Association also report that cards featuring special techniques, intricate designs, and new technologies are at the top of the price scale. This would suggest that handmade cards that feature lots of detail and unique designs should be able to command higher prices.

Regional Analysis For Greeting Cards Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Greeting Cards Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Greeting Cards Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Greeting Cards Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Greeting Cards Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Greeting Cards Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

