Greenpeace Positions massive technologies of China on renewable energy

Greenpeace unconfined its first-ever renewable energy positions of massive technology firms in China on Thursday. Firms such as Alibaba and Tencent are making a move towards clean energy; however, they need to practice a lot on that.

Ye Ruiqi, who is the activist of Greenpeace East Asia climate and energy, said that several largest technology firms of China made some development on renewable energy procurement in the previous years, although they still lag behind their fellow worldwide firms.

E-commerce giant Alibaba, which is the most prominent firm in China by market, earned a score of 60 out of possible 100 points in terms of ranking. Tencent, which is the second biggest publicly firm of China on the list, had a score of 52, as per the reports.

Huawei and Baidu got a score of 46, while e-commerce firm JD.com scored a total of 12 points. Huawei was the only firm on the list that some set of plans concerning the productions of greenhouse gases.

Software entity Baosight Software, which originated from Fortune Global Baowu Steel, a state-owned firm, appeared the last on the listing having scored just two points.

