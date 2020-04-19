Greenlandic civilisations disappeared in the 15th century due to over-hunting of walruses.

Founded following the expulsion of Erik the Red from Iceland in 985 AD, the Norse colonies of Greenland prospered for centuries but then disappeared, almost suddenly, around 1400. Today only several ruins and remnants of what was once a relatively large community trading with other Viking and continental European societies of the time remain.

According to a new study, conducted by James H. Barrett, a researcher at the Department of Archaeology at the University of Cambridge, the end of these communities was decreed by the exploitation of local walrus populations, which among other things led to the extinction of these animals in the area. The walruses were in fact hunted for the precious material that made up their tusks, material with which the artists composed artifacts of all kinds, once very precious and present in various courts and homes of nobles throughout Europe.

According to the new study, published in Quaternary Science Review, for hundreds of years almost all the ivory walrus tusks that circulated in Europe came from Norwegian Greenlandic colonies.

The same study, analyzing the genetic as well as archaeological profiles of various finds, found that this ivory, as the decades and centuries passed, came from increasingly smaller and increasingly female animals.

This meant that hunters, due to a lack of adult males, began to be forced to catch animals that were younger and younger or female, which also produced smaller rewards. According to the researchers of Barrett’s team, it was the disappearance of these animals, besides some climate changes, a sort of “perfect storm,” which caused the abandonment of this area in a few decades.

This community, in fact, traded walrus tusks with various cities in continental Europe to obtain absolutely necessary materials such as iron and timber. To obtain these basic necessities, hunters from the Greenlandic communities began at some point to hunt more and more animals and deeper into the Arctic Circle. It was precisely this mass hunting that exacerbated the decline of these walrus populations and led to the decline of the Greenlandic civilization itself.