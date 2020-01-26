Greenhouse Horticulture Market Analysis by Top Companies, Driver, Existing Trends and Global Forecast by 2025

The global greenhouse horticulture market size is projected to reach USD 41.85 billion by 2025 due to the increasing demand for healthy food which is free from of all kinds of poisonous and harmful food adulterants. The global greenhouse horticulture market report also includes key trends such as drivers, opportunities and restrains. Porter’s Five Forces analysis and PESTEL analysis has been covered in the global greenhouse horticulture industry report. Additionally, we have provided market trends for different regions.

Get PDF sample copy @ Greenhouse Horticulture Market Report

Other factors surging market growth is the increasing demand for innovative, commercially oriented and modern agriculture across the globe. Advanced irrigation systems have played a major role in water saving for greenhouse cultivation and is a major driving factor behind food sufficiency, which in turn, has helped in overcoming food scarcity issues to a large extent.

A greenhouse is a structure with walls and roofs made of transparent materials, where plants are grown in regulated climatic conditions. Plastic and glass are the major types of covering material used in the greenhouse horticulture industry. Plastic covering material is expected to witness huge demand during the forecast period, at a CAGR of 8% between 2018 and 2025. Low cost of plastics such as polyethylene is the key factor behind the growing use of the material. Moreover, the use of plastic, as a covering material, helps in increasing crop production.

Get Complete Report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/greenhouse-horticulture-market

Ornamentals and edibles are the applications of the global greenhouse horticulture market. Edibles segment is projected to dominate the market with a 62.4% share in 2025. This growth is primarily due to the rising demand for fresh & processed fruits & vegetables. Growing consumer inclination towards ornamental flowers and plants owing to its high aesthetic value is expected to drive the global greenhouse horticulture market for ornamental plants.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global greenhouse horticulture market over the forecast period and is estimated to be worth USD 12.76 billion in 2025. The geographical conditions of this region make it suitable for the cultivation of various kinds of horticulture crops such as fruits, vegetables and flowers. China and Japan are the biggest markets for greenhouses. As per recent statistics, Japan has over 50,000 greenhouses, out of which 7,500 hectares are for fruit cultivation. Improving economic conditions in developing countries and increased demand for high-quality food products has aggravated the demand for greenhouse horticulture in the region. The increasing demand for sustainable crop protection solutions is offering new opportunities to the Southeast Asian market. For instance, as of 2017, Malaysia has around 8,000 hectares of land with protected crops.

The competitive landscape of the global greenhouse horticulture market is fragmented owing to the presence of several players. The major key players include Hortimax, Harnois Greenhouses, Dalsem, Priva, Ceres greenhouse, Certhon, Van Der Hoeven, Rough Brothers, Inc., Hoogendoorn, Trinog-xs (Xiamen) Greenhouse Tech Co., Ltd., Netafim, and Top Greenhouses, Richel.

Key segments of the global greenhouse horticulture market

Covering Material Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Plastic

Glass

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Ornamentals

Edibles

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Spain Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India Japan China Rest of APAC

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

Executive Summary Research Methodology Market Outlook Market Overview, By Covering material Market Overview, By Application Market Overview, By Region Competitive Landscape Company ProfilesRichel

Enquire more details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/38

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.