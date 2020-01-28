Greenhouse Horticulture Market 2020: Global Trends, Key Vendors, Drivers, Profits & Analysis by Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Greenhouse Horticulture market size was 18000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 28700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.0% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Greenhouse Horticulture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Greenhouse Horticulture development in United States, Europe and China.

Greenhouse horticulture is the process of producing agricultural crops within a structured shelter so as to provide customized growing conditions to the crops. The majority of greenhouse structures are made from plastic followed by glass and other materials. It facilitates the protection of crops from diseases, pests, and various negative weather conditions. Greenhouse horticulture production has many benefits over conventional crop production techniques and provides safer and healthier food. This is one of the major positive factors leading to an increased demand for greenhouse horticulture.

Glass greenhouse is the mainstream greenhouse types in Europe. In the United States, China and Japan, the plastic greenhouses occupy most of the market share. Earthquakes occur frequently in Japan, which is also a factor that limits the development of glass greenhouse in Japan.

European greenhouse is mainly used for ornamental plants. In the Netherlands it is mainly used for planting flowers. Greenhouse horticulture is a key driver of the Netherlands economy. The sector enjoys a leading international position. In the rest of the world, the greenhouse is mainly used for planting vegetables and fruits.

As the global economic recovery, the greenhouse horticulture industry will have a stable development in the future.

The key players covered in this study

Richel

Hoogendoorn

Dalsem

HortiMaX

Harnois Greenhouses

Priva

Ceres greenhouse

Certhon

Van Der Hoeven

Oritech

Rough Brothers

Trinog-xs

(Xiamen) Greenhouse Tech

Netafim

Top Greenhouses

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Glass Greenhouse

Plastic Greenhouse

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Vegetables

Ornamentals

Fruit

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Greenhouse Horticulture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Greenhouse Horticulture development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Greenhouse Horticulture are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Glass Greenhouse

1.4.3 Plastic Greenhouse

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Vegetables

1.5.3 Ornamentals

1.5.4 Fruit

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size

2.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Greenhouse Horticulture Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Greenhouse Horticulture Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Key Players in China

7.3 China Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Type

7.4 China Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Key Players in India

10.3 India Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Type

10.4 India Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Richel

12.1.1 Richel Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Greenhouse Horticulture Introduction

12.1.4 Richel Revenue in Greenhouse Horticulture Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Richel Recent Development

12.2 Hoogendoorn

12.2.1 Hoogendoorn Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Greenhouse Horticulture Introduction

12.2.4 Hoogendoorn Revenue in Greenhouse Horticulture Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Hoogendoorn Recent Development

12.3 Dalsem

12.3.1 Dalsem Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Greenhouse Horticulture Introduction

12.3.4 Dalsem Revenue in Greenhouse Horticulture Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Dalsem Recent Development

12.4 HortiMaX

12.4.1 HortiMaX Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Greenhouse Horticulture Introduction

12.4.4 HortiMaX Revenue in Greenhouse Horticulture Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 HortiMaX Recent Development

12.5 Harnois Greenhouses

12.5.1 Harnois Greenhouses Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Greenhouse Horticulture Introduction

12.5.4 Harnois Greenhouses Revenue in Greenhouse Horticulture Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Harnois Greenhouses Recent Development

12.6 Priva

12.6.1 Priva Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Greenhouse Horticulture Introduction

12.6.4 Priva Revenue in Greenhouse Horticulture Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Priva Recent Development

12.7 Ceres greenhouse

12.7.1 Ceres greenhouse Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Greenhouse Horticulture Introduction

12.7.4 Ceres greenhouse Revenue in Greenhouse Horticulture Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Ceres greenhouse Recent Development

12.8 Certhon

12.8.1 Certhon Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Greenhouse Horticulture Introduction

12.8.4 Certhon Revenue in Greenhouse Horticulture Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Certhon Recent Development

12.9 Van Der Hoeven

12.9.1 Van Der Hoeven Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Greenhouse Horticulture Introduction

12.9.4 Van Der Hoeven Revenue in Greenhouse Horticulture Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Van Der Hoeven Recent Development

12.10 Oritech

12.10.1 Oritech Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Greenhouse Horticulture Introduction

12.10.4 Oritech Revenue in Greenhouse Horticulture Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Oritech Recent Development

12.11 Rough Brothers

12.12 Trinog-xs

12.13 (Xiamen) Greenhouse Tech

12.14 Netafim

12.15 Top Greenhouses

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

