Greenhouse Horticulture Market 2020: Global Trends, Key Vendors, Drivers, Profits & Analysis by Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Greenhouse Horticulture market size was 18000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 28700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.0% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Greenhouse Horticulture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Greenhouse Horticulture development in United States, Europe and China.
Greenhouse horticulture is the process of producing agricultural crops within a structured shelter so as to provide customized growing conditions to the crops. The majority of greenhouse structures are made from plastic followed by glass and other materials. It facilitates the protection of crops from diseases, pests, and various negative weather conditions. Greenhouse horticulture production has many benefits over conventional crop production techniques and provides safer and healthier food. This is one of the major positive factors leading to an increased demand for greenhouse horticulture.
Glass greenhouse is the mainstream greenhouse types in Europe. In the United States, China and Japan, the plastic greenhouses occupy most of the market share. Earthquakes occur frequently in Japan, which is also a factor that limits the development of glass greenhouse in Japan.
European greenhouse is mainly used for ornamental plants. In the Netherlands it is mainly used for planting flowers. Greenhouse horticulture is a key driver of the Netherlands economy. The sector enjoys a leading international position. In the rest of the world, the greenhouse is mainly used for planting vegetables and fruits.
As the global economic recovery, the greenhouse horticulture industry will have a stable development in the future.
The key players covered in this study
Richel
Hoogendoorn
Dalsem
HortiMaX
Harnois Greenhouses
Priva
Ceres greenhouse
Certhon
Van Der Hoeven
Oritech
Rough Brothers
Trinog-xs
(Xiamen) Greenhouse Tech
Netafim
Top Greenhouses
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Glass Greenhouse
Plastic Greenhouse
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Vegetables
Ornamentals
Fruit
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Greenhouse Horticulture are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Glass Greenhouse
1.4.3 Plastic Greenhouse
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Vegetables
1.5.3 Ornamentals
1.5.4 Fruit
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size
2.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Greenhouse Horticulture Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Greenhouse Horticulture Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Key Players in China
7.3 China Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Type
7.4 China Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Key Players in India
10.3 India Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Type
10.4 India Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Richel
12.1.1 Richel Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Greenhouse Horticulture Introduction
12.1.4 Richel Revenue in Greenhouse Horticulture Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Richel Recent Development
12.2 Hoogendoorn
12.2.1 Hoogendoorn Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Greenhouse Horticulture Introduction
12.2.4 Hoogendoorn Revenue in Greenhouse Horticulture Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Hoogendoorn Recent Development
12.3 Dalsem
12.3.1 Dalsem Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Greenhouse Horticulture Introduction
12.3.4 Dalsem Revenue in Greenhouse Horticulture Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Dalsem Recent Development
12.4 HortiMaX
12.4.1 HortiMaX Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Greenhouse Horticulture Introduction
12.4.4 HortiMaX Revenue in Greenhouse Horticulture Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 HortiMaX Recent Development
12.5 Harnois Greenhouses
12.5.1 Harnois Greenhouses Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Greenhouse Horticulture Introduction
12.5.4 Harnois Greenhouses Revenue in Greenhouse Horticulture Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Harnois Greenhouses Recent Development
12.6 Priva
12.6.1 Priva Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Greenhouse Horticulture Introduction
12.6.4 Priva Revenue in Greenhouse Horticulture Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Priva Recent Development
12.7 Ceres greenhouse
12.7.1 Ceres greenhouse Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Greenhouse Horticulture Introduction
12.7.4 Ceres greenhouse Revenue in Greenhouse Horticulture Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Ceres greenhouse Recent Development
12.8 Certhon
12.8.1 Certhon Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Greenhouse Horticulture Introduction
12.8.4 Certhon Revenue in Greenhouse Horticulture Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Certhon Recent Development
12.9 Van Der Hoeven
12.9.1 Van Der Hoeven Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Greenhouse Horticulture Introduction
12.9.4 Van Der Hoeven Revenue in Greenhouse Horticulture Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Van Der Hoeven Recent Development
12.10 Oritech
12.10.1 Oritech Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Greenhouse Horticulture Introduction
12.10.4 Oritech Revenue in Greenhouse Horticulture Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Oritech Recent Development
12.11 Rough Brothers
12.12 Trinog-xs
12.13 (Xiamen) Greenhouse Tech
12.14 Netafim
12.15 Top Greenhouses
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
