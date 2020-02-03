Green Tea Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2025

According to report by BlueWeave Consulting, “Global Green Tea Market, by Type, by Flavors, by Distribution Channel, by Region, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share and Forecast, 2015-2025” The global green tea market is projected to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Tea is the second most popular beverage consumed after water. Green tea is one among the fastest-growing segments of the global tea market.

The growing awareness regarding the health benefits and an immensely rising number of obesity and cardiovascular diseases are the major factor fueling the demand for green tea across the globe.

Global Green Tea Market Competitive Landscape

Tetley GB Ltd., Tata Global Beverage, Nestle S.A., DSM Nutritional Products, Associated British Foods LLC, Unilever Group, Oregon Chai Inc, Northern tea Merchants Ltd., AMORE Pacific Corp, and Numi Organic Tea, AriZona Beverage Company LLC, Amorepacific Corporation are the key players in manufacturing green tea globally.

Tea Bags segment accounts for the lion’s market share of the green tea market during the forecast period.

Tea bags are projected to be the dominating segment in the green tea market. Tea bags are generally made of filter paper, cotton muslin or “silken” food-grade plastic. The consumption of tea baggage is experiencing rise owing to the busy life schedule of an average person and ease provided by tea bags in making tea. The perseverance of the tea bag is rooted in the belief that for tea to taste its best, the leaves ought to remove from the hot water at the end of a specific brewing period.

The increasing awareness regarding the health benefits associated with the consumption of tea which, in turn, is aiding the growth of the automated tea bag packaging equipment market.

Asia Pacific holds the largest market in the global green tea market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the leading region throughout the forecast period. China is the largest producer of green market. Countries such as Japan, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and India are the emergent market of green tea in Asia Pacific reason. Owing to the rising population and healthcare awareness. Europe is projected to be the fastest growing market for the green tea industry owing to rising health benefits among consumers. The introduction of new flavors & variety in tea and growth in demand from the health-concerned young population are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

