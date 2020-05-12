Green Data Center Market Latest Advancements and Industry Outlook 2020 to 2024

Global Green Data Center Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Green Data Center including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Green Data Center investments from 2020 till 2024.

The green data center market was valued at USD 43.24 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 147.88 billion by 2024 registering a CAGR of 23.01 %, during the forecast period 2019 – 2024.

The Global Green Data Center market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Fujitsu Ltd, Cisco Technology Inc., HP Inc., Dell EMC Inc., Hitachi Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, IBM Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Vertiv Corporation, GoGrid LLC among others.

Scope of the Report

A green data center is a repository for the storage, management, and distribution of data in which the mechanical, electrical, lighting and computer systems are designed to provide maximum energy efficiency and minimum environmental impact. The construction and operation of a green data center includes advanced technologies and strategies.

Key Market Trends:

Power Segment to Hold a Significant Market Share

– Green data centers are basically designed to obtain maximum energy efficiency and have a minimum environmental impact. Greater energy efficiency is the primary need, as these data center power consumption and cooling issues are two of the biggest issues faced by organizations across the world.

– Controlling these types of operational costs have become necessary to optimize the business processes and to remain competitive in the market.

– Power is a significant part of green data center investments. Both low-power solutions and efficient solutions help organizations in meeting their desired objectives. Data center energy costs have exceeded the overall investments in equipment rooms and auxiliary devices.

– However, results from recent research have shown that this trend is slowing down due to the effective green efficiency measures taken up in mature markets of the US and Europe.

– With the increasing electricity usage, increased billings, and increasing emissions of CO2 from these data centers, the need for green data centers is set to increase thereby driving the market forward.

