Green Cement Market Complete survey 2020-2025 Insights, Demand, Analysis, Manufacturers, Type and Application | Adroit Market Research

Long Carbon Trail of CO2 Emissions to Encourage Adoption of Potential Substitutes Such as Green Cement in Contrast to Conventional Ones

Proliferations in building and construction activities are going to go a long way in intensifying concrete demands. However, as construction activities are now oscillating towards sustainable construction best practices with markedly reduced carbon print that are gaining immense visibility in the coming years, global green cement market is poised to witness million dollar growth opportunities through the forecast tenure, opines Adroit Market Research (AMR) in their recently compiled market intelligence report titled, ‘Global Green Cement Market by Application and Region Forecast 2018-25’ included in its ever increasing online repository.

The concrete and cement landscape has been long battling persistent bottlenecks owing to receding raw materials and significantly deteriorating climatic conditions. Conventionally used Portland cements that has been in use since ages have been touted to entail heavy burdens of CO2 emissions. Therefore, key manufacturers in the plane are vouching for potential substitutes to reverse environmental damages tangibly. Cement manufacturing itself is an energy intensive zone which results heavy consumption of resources such as fossil fuels in attaining cement. Therefore, under these prevailing conditions, green cement is slowly crawling into the limelight, subtly substituting traditional cement.

Market veterans are swiftly investing towards novel growth propulsions to accelerate sales and concomitant growth in green cement space. In this light, Bouygues Construction and Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies are jointly undersigning collaboration agreement to envision large scale technological and commercial excellence towards developing novel concrete formulations aligning with green cement development. As Hoffmann progresses on its green cement formulation under its proprietary, H-EVA technology, this innovative green cement development is poised to cut down on harmful CO2 emissions visibly by a good 70-80 % claims the company. Therefore, building and construction infrastructure is likely to be heralded by new age green cement in the coming years with visible advances in traditional cement replacement.

In line with advanced technological leaps in green cement technology across developed economies, emerging economies such as India which is already bearing the brunt of excessive CO2 is refurbishing its business models to suit green construction paradigm. Cement manufacturers of the country are featuring active CSR strategies to harness the potential of green cement development, eying green building revolution in the country.

Additionally, aligning with sustainable rise in green cement space, manufacturers are also investing in organic growth tactics such as facility expansion. JSW Cement is increasing its production capacity to over 20 million in the upcoming fiscal year to establish its dominance in the eastern part of the country which it considers as a growth hub for its esteemed green cement varieties. These developments are anticipated to keep growth pace soaring in green cement market in the coming years.

