Greaseproof Paper Market : Strategical Analysis Report scope by 2027

Greaseproof Paper Market: Overview
- Greaseproof paper is manufactured from 100% bleached soft and hard wood pulp. The grease proof paper is manufactured for packaging of products with low content of fat.
- Grease proof paper is also utilized in cooking and baking, where it provides a nonstick surface. Most baking cups are made from greaseproof paper. Grease proof paper can be used in hot ovens and deep freezers too.
- It has a unique barrier property making it good for uses where high demand or hold out of oil resistance is needed.
- Greaseproof paper is manufactured by refining the paper stock, which creates a sheet with very low porosity. Subsequently, this sheet is supercalendered to further improve its density. This process creates a type of paper known as Glassine. Glassine paper is then treated with alginates, starches, or CMC in a size press in order to fill pores, which in turns makes it impermeable to grease, oil, and fat.
Key drivers of greaseproof paper market
- The booming residential and commercial sector has driven the demand for greaseproof paper globally. Rise in residential and commercial applications of greaseproof paper due to strengthening economic conditions and increased spending capacity are expected to fuel the market during the forecast period.
- Increasing demand in packaging, wrapping, and baking of food products is a major factor that is estimated to propel the greaseproof paper market. The greaseproof paper market has expanded considerably both in terms of product development and usage. However, the packaging industry faces numerous challenges in terms of latest product development, standardization, and product approval.
- Rising demand for packaged food among consumers, owing to the fast pace of life and changing eating habits, is expected to drive the food packaging industry. This, in turn, is estimated to boost the greaseproof paper market.
- The food packaging industry is expanding rapidly due to improved shelf-life, coupled with heightened efficiency in prevention of content contamination, which in turn is projected to boost the demand for greaseproof paper and subsequently drive the market.