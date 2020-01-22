Graphite PolyStyrene (GPS) Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2019-2025

In 2029, the Graphite PolyStyrene (GPS) market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Graphite PolyStyrene (GPS) market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Graphite PolyStyrene (GPS) market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Graphite PolyStyrene (GPS) market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Graphite PolyStyrene (GPS) market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Graphite PolyStyrene (GPS) market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Insulfoam

ACH Foam Technologies

Kaneka Corporation

Saint-Gobain

Knauf Insulation

Elite Material

KNAUF Industries

Kingspan

Jablite

Styrochem Canada Ltee

The Ravago Group

Unipol Holland BV

Versalis S.P.A.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Foam

Board

Others

Segment by Application

Building & Construction

Packaging

Other

Research Methodology of Graphite PolyStyrene (GPS) Market Report

The global Graphite PolyStyrene (GPS) market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Graphite PolyStyrene (GPS) market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market.