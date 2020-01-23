Graph Database Market 2020: Expected to Boom Worldwide by Technology with Leading Vendors like IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, AWS, OrientDB, TIBCO Software, Franz, Teradata Corporation

The Graph Database Market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2019 to USD 2.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of +20% during the forecast period.

Graph Database Market analysis on the global market is a thorough study that offers a select combination of skillful market realities. The study shows changing market trends as well as the size of individual segments in this market. This report mentions various top players involved in this market. Analysis of the Global Graph Database Market begins with a market-based outline and underlines the current information on the global market, complemented by data on the current situation.

In computing, a graph database (GDB) is a database that uses graph structures for semantic queries with nodes, edges and properties to represent and store data. A key concept of the system is the graph (or edge or relationship), which directly relates data items in the store. The relationships allow data in the store to be linked together directly, and in many cases retrieved with one operation.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report:

IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, AWS, OrientDB, TIBCO Software, Franz, Teradata Corporation, OpenLink Software, MarkLogic, TigerGraph, Memgraph, MongoDB, Blazegraph

The market in North America is expected to hold the largest market share. The APAC region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities to vendors in the market and to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Reasons for buying this report:

It offers an analysis of changing competitive scenario. For making informed decisions in the businesses, it offers analytical data with strategic planning methodologies. It offers seven-year assessment of Global Graph Database Market. It helps in understanding the major key product segments. Researchers throw light on the dynamics of the market such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. It offers regional analysis of Global Graph Database Market along with business profiles of several stakeholders. It offers massive data about trending factors that will influence the progress of the Global Graph Database Market.

This research report briefs:

It covers the forecast and analysis of Global Graph Database Market. Detailed information about the market opportunities has been included. The revenue generated by the target key players. The existing scenario of the market.

North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe have been considered for the studies on the basis of several terminologies.

The competitive landscape of the Global Graph Database Market is described in terms of the players and their statistics. For each key player, the report reveals production rates, costing, overall pricing, revenue generation, and market share within the Global Graph Database Market.

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the Global Graph Database Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall Global Graph Database Market scenario to further decide on this market project.

