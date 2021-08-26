Grape Seed Oil Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2017 – 2025

The Grape Seed Oil market intelligence report from TMR is a valuable tool that enables vendors to identify growth avenues, and strategize for launch of products and services. These findings help businesses pave way in a crowded business landscape, and make way into the future with confidence. The Grape Seed Oil market report depicts the current & future growth trends of this business and outlines geographies that are a part of the regional landscape of the market.

The grape seed oil market is segmented on the basis of its application in different industries such as food and beverage industry, cosmetic industry, healthcare industry etc. In food and beverage industry, it is used for wine making, as a cooking oil. In cosmetic industry it is used in various skin care and hair care product. Use of grape seed oil in cosmetics is as anti-aging, wrinkle removal, hair growth etc. In healthcare industry, grape seed oil can be used for heart and cardiovascular diseases by lowering the cholesterol level. Grape seed oil is a strong anti-oxidant which provides protection against cellular and tissue damage. As a source of linoleic acid and essential fatty acid grape seed oil helps in wound healing.

The grape seed oil is segmented on the basis of type of extraction process as mechanical extraction, chemical extraction and others. Mechanical extraction involves pressing grapes mechanically in a container. Screw pressing is the most effective method in mechanical extraction process for grapes to obtain grape seed oil. In chemical extraction process grape seed oil is extracted using chemicals like hexane. Grape seed oil is also extracted by combining heat and chemicals in industries.

The grape seed oil market is segmented on the basis of regions as North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and ME.

Depending on geographic regions global grape seed oil market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and ME. North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India are leading in grape seed oil global market for production, market share and manufacturing. Grape seed oil market is expected to grow over forecast period globally as a result of increasing demand for grape seed oil in food & beverage, cosmetic and healthcare industry.

The grape seed oil is a healthy oil as it contains unsaturated fats, which makes it popular in health conscious consumers. Health benefits such as heart health, lowering cholesterol, diabetes, coronary disease, arthritis, prevention of some cancer, asthma, acne, wound healing etc. is gaining attention of grape seed oil in consumers which is in turn helping in driving the global market for grape seed oil. Grape seed oil is used in wide range of cosmetic products such as lip balm, creams, moisturizers, sunscreen lotion etc. Grape seed oil helps in promoting hair growth, to make it smooth and soft. Grape seed oil minimizes signs of early anti-aging when used in lotions or creams. Grape seed oil have application in healthcare as it reduces cholesterol content which is trending in global market as consumers are more concerned about their health which is driving the global market for grape seed oil.

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global grape seed oil market include Mediaco Vrac, Tampieri Financial Group Spa, Borges Mediterranean Group, Henan Kunhua Biological Technology Co., Ltd, Olitalia S.r.l., Gustav Heess GmbH, Pietro Coricelli, Jinyuone Co. Ltd., Food & Vine, Inc., Oleificio Salvadori Srl, Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology Co., Ltd. are amongst.

