Grant Management Software Market To Phenomenally Drive The Global Landscape by 2027 | CyberGrants, Fluxx, Oracle, PeopleSoft, Sage Group, Salesforce.com, Submittable

Pune, January 30,2020 – Grant management software is considered as an essential process for most of the businesses. It includes every task needed to manage grand funding, reporting, as well as program execution. It is a software that facilitates fund seeking organizations, such as universities and non-profit organizations, to manage and automate the whole grant procedure. The software helps in streamlining the grant procedure, thus enabling grant makers to save time and makes the system more transparent and efficient.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. CyberGrants, Inc., 2. Fluxx, 3. Oracle Corporation, 4. PeopleSoft, Inc., 5. Sage Group, 6. Salesforce.com, Inc., 7. Submittable, 8. SurveyMonkey, 9. WizeHive, Inc., 10. Workday, Inc.

What is the Dynamics of Grant Management Software Market?

The growth of grant management software market is chiefly driven by demand for donor management and grant management software among different organizations for streamlining the application process, build descriptions of numerous funding programs executed by every funder, and report on results. Also, the software enables access to the information at any given time, which further boosts the grant management software market. Moreover, the integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, is anticipated to offer a lucrative opportunity to the growth of grant management software market.

What is the SCOPE of Grant Management Software Market?

The “Global Grant management software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the grant management software industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of grant management software market with detailed market segmentation by component, function, end-user, and geography. The global grant management software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading grant management software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global grant management software market is segmented on the basis of component, function, and end-user. Based on the component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. Further, the function segment of grant management software market is classified into performance and outcomes measurement, document management, reporting, application tracking, and others. Based on end-user, the market is categorized into educational institutes, government, banks, non-profit organizations, others.

What is the Regional Framework of Grant Management Software Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global grant management software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The grant management software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

