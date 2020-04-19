Grandparents taking care of grandchildren are less subject to loneliness and social isolation

This is also confirmed by a new study that appeared in BMJ Open: grandparents who take care of their grandchildren are characterised by a lower risk of experiencing loneliness and social isolation in general.

It is precisely those grandparents who are generally part of larger social networks, all the more so if the people who make up these networks are important to them, they are therefore less likely to feel lonely.

The researchers analyzed the responses of 3849 people to a survey in which several German adults between 40 and 85 years of age participated. The questionnaires also included questions that had to assess the feelings of these people in relation to loneliness and social isolation. The researchers used familiar scales to measure loneliness (De Jong Gierveld scale) and to measure social isolation (Bude and Lantermann scale). Both scales range from 1 to 4 with the highest scores indicating a higher degree of perceived loneliness and social isolation.

Of the 3849 survey subjects, 1125 stated that they had actively treated at least one grandchild. Among the latter, the average score for loneliness was 1.7 and the average score for social isolation was 1.6.

Of those who stated that they had not played an active role in caring for their grandchildren, the average loneliness score was 1.8. The latter generally showed that they were in regular contact with fewer people important to them.

“Caring for grandchildren can also expand the social circle of grandparents and provide additional opportunities to establish relationships with other parents or grandparents,” the researchers said.