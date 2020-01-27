Gram-Negative Bacterial Infection Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by2017 – 2025

Gram-Negative Bacterial Infection Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Gram-Negative Bacterial Infection industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Gram-Negative Bacterial Infection manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Gram-Negative Bacterial Infection market covering all important parameters.

Segmentation

On the basis of type of infection, the global gram-negative bacterial infection market can be segmented into wound or surgical site infections, pneumonia, urinary tract infections, bloodstream infections, and meningitis. Pneumonia is the most common disease caused gram-negative bacteria followed by urinary tract infections. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), this disease killed 920 136 children under the age of 5 in 2015. Meningitis is also a common disease caused by these organisms. A study conducted by one of the key players in the market, Merck & Co. Inc., indicates that about 25% of the newborns who suffer from gram-negative bacteria induced meningitis die and 15% to 20% of the infants develop serious brain and nerve problems such as enlargement of ventricles, deafness, cerebral palsy, and mental retardation. The alarming rate of mortality and morbidity due to these organisms is escalating the growth of the market.

Global Gram-negative Bacterial Infection: Analysis of Treatment Options

In terms of treatment, the global gram-negative bacterial infection market can be divided into Carbapenems, Colistin, Tigecyclin, Sulbactam, Doxycycline, and Rifampin. The demand for carbapenes is high for the treatment of gram-negative bacterial infections, particularly pneumonia. Some of the most commonly used carbapenes for the treatment of pneumonia are meropenem, imipenem, and doripenem. Sulbactam is majorly used for treatment of meningititis. However, colistin, tigecyclin, doxycycline, and rifampin are used for treating every type of gram-negative bacterial infection and are, therefore, likely to be adopted more in the long run.

Global Gram-negative Bacterial Infection: Competitive Landscape

Players in the global gram-negative bacterial infection market are primarily focusing on development of more effective drugs. To put this in perspective, Prokarium Ltd. has developed Typhetec for the treatment of gram-negative bacterial infections. Currently, the drug is under phase II clinical trials and on the basis of phase I results, gram-negative bacterial infection market experts predict that this drug will be beneficial for the treatment of gram-negative bacterial infections in future and will encourage the growth of the market. Some of the key players in the gram-negative bacterial infection market are Baxter International Inc., Sanofi-Aventis, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Nektar Therapeutics, Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., Rib-X Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Targeted Genetics Corporation.

