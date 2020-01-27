Grain Processing Equipment Market Forecast and Segments,2017 – 2025

Global Grain Processing Equipment Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Grain Processing Equipment industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Grain Processing Equipment as well as some small players.

Notable Developments

Some of the notable developments that have shaped the growth graph of the global grain processing equipment market are explained below.

Researchers from the South Ural State University have development a grain processing technique that can enhance the nutritional value of wheat. The amino acid composition of the grain can be balanced with the help of the new technique. Moreover, the new method can also foster a balance between the mineral and vitamin levels of the grain. Vendors within the global grain processing equipment market are expected to weigh the stakes of improvement by deploying the new technique.

Buhler AG, Inc. has been in business in the grain processing equipment market over the past decade. The company has captured a robust market share through its specialisation in processing wheat, rice, pulses, corn, and cereals.

Some of the leading players in the global grain processing equipment market are:

Osaw Agro Industries Private Limited

Golfetto Sangati S.r.l.

WESTRUP A/S

PETKUS Technologie GmbH

Global Grain Processing Equipment Market: Growth Drivers

Tackling the Problem of Low Shelf Life

The demand within the global grain processing equipment market is rising on account of advancements in quality procedures within the food industry. Moreover, processing of grains ensures that these grains outlive their non-processed forms. Hence, focus on quality and life of grains shall spearhead the growth of the global grain processing equipment market.

Better Palatability Ensures Easy Handling

Grains needs to be loaded and supplied in bulk volumes across large distances. This factor gives rise to the need for palatability of grains. Moreover, processed grains are easier to handle across food processing units and other end-use industries.

The global grain processing equipment is segmented as:

Mode of Operation Outlook

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

Machinery

Pre Processing

Processing

