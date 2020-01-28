Grain Mill Products Market by Top Manufacturers – US Durum Milling Inc., Sunrise Flour Mill, North American Millers Association

Flour is mainly obtained by grinding wheat, maize, rice, and other cereals. Wheat is the grain most commonly used to make flour, accounting nearly 84.5% of the total content, followed by maize (a staple in the Americas) and rice. Wheat is the main ingredient used in the production of bread, which is a staple food for many cultures. Flour contains a high proportion of starch, which is a subset of complex carbohydrates, also known as polysaccharides, and is highly preferred among health-centric people. This factor is expected to increase the demand for flour during the forecast period. Wheat is the most widely produced cereal in the world, most of which is for human consumption. Flour is used to make bread, bakery items, and corn-based coating of fried food and fast food. Fast food restaurants have witnessed high consumption of flour as it is used in produce donuts, burgers, cakes, and fried meat.

The growth in population coupled with per capita income has increased the demand for flour, thus increasing the flour production. The change in consumer preference toward urban and modern lifestyles has increased the demand for various types of flours in the preparation of fast foods items. Moreover, rise in health concerns for high-protein flour results in increased demand for flour millers to develop gluten-free flour alternatives. Change in taste and preference of consumers and dietary concerns for manufacturers to develop differentiated products have impacted the overall sales. Contamination of food grains owing to improper warehousing influences is the major issue faced by the grain mill products market.

Expansion of commercial farmlands and growth of the aquatic feed industry in Asia-Pacific impact the application of flour in the animal feed segment. The global flour market is anticipated to reach $830.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2026.

The global grain mill market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region. The product segment includes wheat (including durum flour), rice, and others (including oat flour and rye flour). On the basis of distribution channel, the segment is classified into supermarket /hypermarket, grocery stores, and online stores. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

