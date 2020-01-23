GPS Tracking Device Market In-Depth Analysis Globally by Top Key Players CalAmp, Sierra Wireless, ORBCOMM, Queclink Wireless Solutions Co ., Ltd

GPS tracking is basically an observation of the situation by the use of the Global Positioning System (GPS) to trace the position of an object distantly. The technology can locate latitude, line of longitude, course direction and ground speed of the target. The GPS may be a bunch of twenty-four aligned satellites that orbit the earth and create it a possibility for particular ground receivers to locate their geographic location. The location precision is in between 10 to 100 meter for the many types of equipment. The accuracy is often located inside one meter with distinctive defense-approved equipment.

The GPS Tracking Device Market report will give you an edge to not just compete but to outmatch the industry competition. The report will provide you with CAGR fluctuation during the forecast period for the market. The Position, prediction and major factors which influencing the growth of the market, it particularly goals foremost organizations with market share, sales, production, and cost of each remarkable business. Company profiled in GPS Tracking Device market report based on Business overview, financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook and Porters Five Forces Analysis. It also lets you know what the key trends are in the market so that you stay ahead of the curve while also giving you the knowledge of definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends.

In Depth Analysis of the Market

Global GPS tracking device market is to register a healthy CAGR of 12.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the use of GPS in the business vehicle lower price and smaller size of the GPS system.

Top Prominent players like –

CalAmp, Sierra Wireless, ORBCOMM, Queclink Wireless Solutions Co ., Ltd., Concox Information Technology Co., Ltd. , Laird, TomTom International BV. , Meiligao GroupTELTONIKA, ATrack Technology Inc., Geotab Inc. , Spy Tec International, Rekvizitai.lt Lithuania, Lantronix, Inc, Xirgo Technologies., GPS Insight, ClearPathGPS, Inc, Azuga, Agile Fleet, US Fleet Tracking , ARIHANT ELECTRICALS, Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd., GPS SYSTEMS INDIA, AssetTrackr Pvt Ltd among others.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Standalone Tracker

OBD Device

Advance Tracker

By Deployment Type

Commercial Vehicle

Cargo and Container

Others

By GPS Tracking Device

Cellular

Satellite

By Industry

Transportation & Logistics

Construction

Oil & Gas

Metals & Mining

Government

Others Education Retail Hospitality Agriculture Healthcare



