GPS Receiver Market to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2017 – 2025

GPS Receiver Market from PMR’s perspective

In its new business intelligence study, PMR demonstrates the overall viewpoint of the GPS Receiver Market, from its historical growth to future lookout. The report is scrutinized into several segments, with each segment explained on the basis of market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

The GPS Receiver Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the stipulated timeframe 2017 – 2025. Rising demand for GPS Receiver among the consumers, increasing disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries are set to drive market growth.

Crucial findings of the report:

Important regions holding significant share in the GPS Receiver Market along with the key countries

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the GPS Receiver Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different GPS Receiver Market players

Regulatory standards imposed on the application of GPS Receiver

Queries addressed in the GPS Receiver Market:

Why are several governments imposing restrictions on the application of GPS Receiver ?

What proprietary technologies are the players using in the GPS Receiver Market?

Which segment will lead the GPS Receiver Market by 2029 by end use segment?

In terms of value and volume, which regions hold the largest share?

At what rate has the GPS Receiver Market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?

Key Players

Some of the key players of GPS Receiver Market are: u-blox, STMicroelectronics, Broadcom, Esterline Technologies, Honeywell International, Qualcomm, and Others

GPS Receiver Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, GPS Receiver Market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the GPS Receiver Market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period, owing to many local vendors in the market. North America region is expected to be followed by Japan and Asia Pacific.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

GPS Receiver Market Segments

GPS Receiver Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

GPS Receiver Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

GPS Receiver Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

GPS Receiver Market Value Chain

GPS Receiver Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for GPS Receiver Market includes

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

