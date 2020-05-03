Government Initiatives Toward Energy Efficiency Aiding Asia-Pacific LED Lighting Market

Increasing government initiatives aimed at promoting energy-efficient lighting systems, growing number of smart city projects, and longevity of LED lights are driving the growth of the sector.

Due to various benefits of LED lights, such as low energy requirement, electricity expenditure reduction capabilities, and better build, their demand from businesses has increased. The Asia-Pacific LED lighting market was valued at $27.5 billion in 2018 and is predicted to witness a CAGR of 13.0% in the forecast period (2019–2024).

Request to get the sample pages of report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/apac-led-lighting-market/report-sample

On the basis of application, outdoor and indoor are the categories of the APAC LED lighting market. Of these, in 2018, the indoor category held the larger share (0ver 85.0%) in the market, which is attributed to the increasing government investments on smart city projects.

With the help of energy-efficient lighting, the greenhouse gas emission and thermal pollution can be minimized. Government initiatives toward checking carbon emissions are playing an important part in supporting the growth of the APAC LED lighting market. In 2015, the Government of India launched the Street Light National Programme (SLNP) to encourage energy efficiency.

In 2018, among China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of APAC, China held the largest revenue share in the market, owing to its growing number of urban lighting projects for buildings, roads and railways, rising government spending on bettering the lighting system in shopping malls, offices, and hospitals, and surging demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly lighting products.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=apac-led-lighting-market

Hence, with the growing initiatives of governments toward energy-efficient lighting, building new residential houses and commercial buildings, and development of smart cities with all modern facilities, the demand for LED lighting is escalating, thereby resulting in significant growth of the APAC LED lighting market.