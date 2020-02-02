Government Cloud Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, IBM, Google, HPE

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Government Cloud Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Government Cloud market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Government Cloud market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Government Cloud players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Government Cloud industry situations. According to the research, the Government Cloud market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Government Cloud market.

Global government cloud market was valued at USD 14.13 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 44.17 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Government Cloud Market include:

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft

IBM

Google

HPE

Oracle

Salesforce

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Vmware

Verizon

CGI Group

AT&T

SAP

Fujitsu

Informatica