GNSS Chip Market Key Players Sales and SWOT Analysis (Qualcomm, Broadcom, Mediatek, u-blox, STM, Intel Corporation, Furuno Electric, Quectel Wireless Solutions) and Volume Forecast to 2025

This report studies the GNSS Chip Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete GNSS Chip Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) is the infrastructure that allows users with a compatible device to determine their position, velocity and time by processing signals from satellites. GNSS signals are provided by a variety of satellite positioning systems, including global and regional constellations and Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems:

The APAC region would continue to account for the largest share of the GNSS chip market in the coming years. Due to the increasing adoption of IoT and portable consumer electronics devices in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, the GNSS chip market in APAC is expected to grow at a high rate.

Qualcomm, Broadcom and Mediatek captured the top three revenue share spots in the GNSS Chips market in 2016. Qualcomm dominated with 24.46% revenue share, followed by Broadcom with 13.68% revenue share and Mediatek with 8.19% revenue share.

In the next five years, the global consumption volume of GNSS Chips will show upward tendency further, consumption volume is expected in 2022 will be 3149.51 Million Units. The average price is around 1.60 $/Unit.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of GNSS Chips brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market

In 2017, the global GNSS Chip market size was 3570 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6220 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.2% during 2018-2025.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers: Qualcomm, Broadcom, Mediatek, u-blox, STM, Intel Corporation, Furuno Electric, Quectel Wireless Solutions, Navika Electronics

GNSS Chip Market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications that illustrates the growth perspectives. The report also covers the list of Product range and Applications with SWOT analysis, CAGR value, further adding the essential business analytics. GNSS Chip Market research analysis identifies the latest trends and primary factors responsible for market growth enabling the Organizations to flourish with much exposure to the markets.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Developments in the GNSS Chip Market

To describe GNSS Chip Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

To analyze the manufacturers of Point Of Sale System, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2019 and 2020;

To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Global, with sales, revenue and market share in 2019 and 2020;

To show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application, from 2014 to 2020;

To analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and South America, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

GNSS Chip market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2020 to 2025;

To analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

To analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

To describe GNSS Chip sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

To describe GNSS Chip Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

The GNSS Chip Market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production, value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs. These data representations provide predictive data regarding the future estimations for convincing market growth. The detailed and comprehensive knowledge about our publishers makes us out of the box in case of market analysis.

