A major transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy is being experienced globally. Additionally, technology now aims at producing machines that operate in renewable energy ranging from industrial manufacturing equipment to automobiles. Additionally, CMS Enterprises, a company that functions with developers to operate and own solar, wind and storage energy projects aims at attaining clean energy production for different organizations.

On the other hand, General Motors (GM), an automobile company aims at producing automobiles that entail emission. Rob Threlkeld, the global director of sustainable power reliability and supply with GM supports the nationwide renewable power plans through the integration of renewable power to every GM station. Also, Rob supports future strides to be made in shifting to zero-emission.

In an interview, Rob Threlkeld stated that the vision of GM towards renewable energy is to produce automobiles that have zero crashes, congestion and emission. He further stated that zero-emission incorporates four pillars that include, locating renewables, storage of energy, hastening the renewable power shift through better good public rules, and energy effective and demand reply to efficient use or minimize energy use.

Rob further stated that the wind GM investment program

