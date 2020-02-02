Glyphosate Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- United Phosphorus Limited (UPL), Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co., Nufarm Limited, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Syngenta AG

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Glyphosate Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Glyphosate market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Glyphosate market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Glyphosate players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Glyphosate industry situations. According to the research, the Glyphosate market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Glyphosate market.

Global Glyphosate Market was valued at USD 6.71 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 11.35 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.01% from 2017 to 2025.

Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=22782&utm_source=DNN&utm_medium=003

Key players in the Global Glyphosate Market include:

United Phosphorus Limited (UPL)

Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co.

Nufarm Limited

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Syngenta AG

Monsanto Company

The DOW Chemical Company

Bayer AG

Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical