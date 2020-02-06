Glycols Market – Functional Survey 2026
The global Glycols market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Glycols market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Glycols market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Glycols market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Glycols market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
SABIC
Dow Chemical Company
Sinopec, Corp
Royal Dutch Shell plc.
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Huntsman International LLC
BASF
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation
AkzoNobel N.V.
Clariant AG
Formosa Plastics Corporation
INEOS
Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (Ultrapar)
LOTTE CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products LLC
Temix International S.R.L.
Ashland, Inc.
Cargill Inc.
LyondellBasell Industries
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Pharmaceutical Grade
Food Grade
Industrial Grade
Segment by Application
Automotive
Textiles
Medical
Pipeline Maintenance Polyester Fibers & Resin
Food & Beverage Processing
Each market player encompassed in the Glycols market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Glycols market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
What insights readers can gather from the Glycols market report?
- A critical study of the Glycols market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Glycols market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Glycols landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Glycols market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Glycols market share and why?
- What strategies are the Glycols market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Glycols market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Glycols market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Glycols market by the end of 2029?
