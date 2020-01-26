Glycine Market Analysus Report by Product Type, Industry Application and Future Technology 2024

The Glycine market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the Glycine market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Glycine Market.

In the U.S., exponential growth rates will be hard to sustain in the long run as the market will eventually mature. However, the growing applications of glycine in cosmetic products coupled with the growth of the feed industry is likely to support the glycine market in the U.S. In Canada, the import of glycine is continuously rising. To avoid the antidumping duty from the U.S., many glycine producers from China export their material to the U.S. through Canada as Canada does not apply any import duty on glycine. In personal care products such as antiperspirants and cosmetics, glycine is used to reduce the acidity of other ingredients. Increasing application of glycine in personal care products is expected to be one of the major growth factors for the glycine market in North America. The cosmetic industry is one of the biggest end users of glycine. Increasing demand for cosmetic products due to change in the lifestyle of consumers has a positive impact on the glycine market in the region.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Chattem Chemicals, Inc.,, GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc.,, Ajinomoto North America, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, AMINO GmbH ,

By Grades

Tech Grade, Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Feed Grade ,

By Application

Chemical, Feed, Food, Pharmaceutical, Others

The report analyses the Glycine Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Region Segmentation of Glycine Market

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Glycine market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Glycine market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.

