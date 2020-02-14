Gluten Feed Market 2017 Trends And Top Vendors

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Gluten Feed Market is accounted for $852 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,682 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include an increase in the demand for protein for animal feed, an increase in the average level of income, population rise, and urbanization. However, Sensitivity to Gluten is hampering the market growth.

Gluten feed is a by-product of the milling process and excellent fodder for livestock. It usually contains proteins that enrich the fodder with digestible fiber and minerals, which are crucial for animals. The economic value of gluten feed depends on the comparative price of whole grain with protein feeds.

Based on the Source, the corn feed segment has considerable growth during the forecast period, as it is a rich source of protein and xanthophyll. Corn gluten feed (CGF) is a co-product obtained from wet-corn milling industry which is engaged in manufacturing of starch, sweeteners, syrup, and oil from corn. Corn gluten feed is composed of tremendous amount of nutrients such as minerals, proteins, digestible fiber and essential components.

By Geography, The Asia Pacific will hold a significant share of the global gluten feed market in the years ahead. This regional growth can be attributed to the high demand for livestock in the region. Countries like India, China, and Japan are heavily dependent on the business of livestock and aquaculture.

Some of the key players in global gluten feed market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tereos Syral, Ingredion Incorporated, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Incorporated, Grain Processing Corporation, The Roquette Group, Tate & Lyle Plc., Commodity Specialists Company, Agrana Group and Norsildmel AS.

Sources Covered:

• Rye

• Wheat

• Maize

• Barley

• Corn

• Other Sources

Livestock Covered:

• Poultry

• Aquaculture

• Swine

• Cattle

• Equine

• Pet Animals

• Other Livestock

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

