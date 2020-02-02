Glufosinate Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- The DOW Chemical Company, UPL, Nufarm Limited, Zhejiang Yongnong Chem. Ind. Co., Veyong (Hebei Veyong Bio-Chemical Co. )

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Glufosinate Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Glufosinate market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Glufosinate market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Glufosinate players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Glufosinate industry situations. According to the research, the Glufosinate market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Glufosinate market.

Global Glufosinate Market was valued at USD 1,257.18 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2,755.37 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.11% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Glufosinate Market include:

The DOW Chemical Company

UPL

Nufarm Limited

Zhejiang Yongnong Chem. Ind. Co.

Veyong (Hebei Veyong Bio-Chemical Co. )

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Syngenta AG

Bayer AG

Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals Co.