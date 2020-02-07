Global XRF Analyzers Market Report 2020 – AMETEK, Shimadzu, Thermo Fisher, HORIBA, Olympus Innov-X, Rigaku, Hitachi High-tech, Oxford-Instruments, Bruker, BSI, PANalytical, Nitonuk, Skyray, Focused Photonics

In this report, according to our research, the Global XRF Analyzers markets had a total value of 1046.71 M USD back in 2012, and increased to 1111.97 M USD in 2017. We made a series of functional calculation and deduced the past 5 year’s data with scientific model. Finally, we made the prediction that the value of XRF Analyzers markets can be 1203.48 M USD by 2022.The CAGR of XRF Analyzers is 1.59% from 2017 to 2022.

XRF Analyzers are devices by using XRF to identify the elements contained with a sample material. XRF is an acronym for x-ray fluorescence, a process whereby electrons are displaced from their atomic orbital positions, releasing a burst of energy that is characteristic of a specific element. This release of energy is then registered by the detector in then XRF instrument, which in turn categorizes the energies by element.

The classification of XRF Analyzers includes Wavelength dispersive (WDXRF) and Energy dispersive (EDXRF), and the revenue proportion of Energy dispersive (EDXRF) in 2016 was about 53.1%.

XRF Analyzers can be used for Pharmaceutical, Environmental, Mining Industry and Others. The most proportion of XRF Analyzers was Pharmaceutical, and the sales proportion was about 24.2% in 2016.

United States was the largest production market with a market share of 25.23% in 2012 and 25.22% in 2017 with a decrease of 0.01%. Europe ranked the second market with the market share of 24.47% in 2016.

XRF Analyzers companies are mainly from Europe, United States and Japan, and the top three companies are AMETEK, Thermo Fisher, Shimadzu, with the revenue market share of about 10.5%, 9.1%, and 7.3% in 2016.

The XRF Analyzers market has been increased in accordance with the development of whole economy, tourism and consumer awareness. However, with the macroeconomic is slowing down, the increase rate of XRF Analyzers is also slowing. But the emerging market is still the potential market of the industry, so some of the companies are laying-out their business in the emerging market.

