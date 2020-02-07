Global X-ray Inspection Systems Market Report 2020 – VJ Technologies, Bosello High Technology, Sesotec GmbH, Aolong Group, Loma, DanDong Huari, Shimadzu, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Dylog, Meyer, Minebea Intec, Mesnac
In this report, in the past five years from 2012 to 2016, Global X-ray Inspection Systems market scale was from 173.5 million US dollars to 212.88 million, with a revenue increasing rate at above 5.25%. X-ray Inspection Systems as one of the most promising methods of non-destructive testing (NDT). The systems are also viewed as important screening tools for quality control and risk management, with their ability to detect contaminants, defects and inconsistencies in products. X-ray imaging offers superior precision, repeatability and high-speed capabilities.
The classification of X-ray Inspection Systems includes Digital Radiography (DR), Computed Tomography (CT) and X-ray Film, and the revenue proportion of Digital Radiography (DR) in 2016 was about 84.5%.
X-ray Inspection Systems can be used for General industry, Automotive industry, Packaging and others. The most proportion of X-ray Inspection Systems was Packaging, and the sales proportion was about 42.7% in 2016.
Globally, the X-ray Inspection Systems industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of X-ray Inspection Systems is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like YXLON International, Nikon Metrology, Nordson, GE Measurement & Control, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their X-ray Inspection Systems and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 33.44% production market share in 2016, is remarkable in the Global X-ray Inspection Systems industry because of their market share and technology status of X-ray Inspection Systems.
With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the X-ray Inspection Systems market to approach these areas. QYR analysis of the X-ray Inspection Systems market indicated that Europe would account for the highest sales in 2022 with close to 26 percent of Global sales coming from this region, but Asia has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.
Global X-ray Inspection Systems market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
YXLON International
Nikon Metrology
Nordson
GE Measurement & Control
Anritsu Industrial Solutions
North Star Imaging
Ishida
Mettler-Toledo International
VJ Technologies
Bosello High Technology
Sesotec GmbH
Aolong Group
Loma
DanDong Huari
Shimadzu
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Dylog
Meyer
Minebea Intec
Mesnac
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
DigitalRadiography(DR)
ComputedTomography(CT)
X-ray film
On the basis on the end users-applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications-end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of X-ray Inspection Systems for each application, including
Generalindustry
Automotiveindustry
Packaging
Others
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of X-ray Inspection Systems in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
