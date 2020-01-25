Global Wound Care and Medical Device Coatings Market Competitor Landscape, Growth, Opportunity Analysis,Trends & Forecast 2019-2024

Wound Care and Medical Device Coatings Market report offers detailed analysis and a five-year forecast for the global Wound Care and Medical Device Coatings industry. Wound Care and Medical Device Coatings market report delivers the insights which will shape your strategic planning as you estimate geographic, product or service expansion within the Wound Care and Medical Device Coatings industry.. A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Wound Care and Medical Device Coatings Market.

Prolonged usage of medical devices results in adverse factors including wearing out of these devices, rise in infections, development of microbes, and increase in friction and corrosion. In order to counter these adverse effects, medical devices are coated. Different types of surface-coating technologies have been implemented in the recent past. These have helped reduce design complexity and have improved the overall usage of medical devices.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Surmodics, Inc., Royal DSM, Hydromer Inc. , Covalon Technologies Ltd., AST Products, Inc. , Abbott, Precision Coating Company, Inc., Biocoat Incorporated, Harland Medical Systems, Specialty Coating Systems Inc., Sono-Tek Corporation, COATINGS2GO, Kane Biotech Inc., Merit Medical Systems, AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp., Materion Corporation

By Product

Hydrophilic, Antimicrobial, Drug-eluting, Antithrombogenic & Others ,

By Application

Wound Care, Medical Tapes & Bandages, Wound Drains, Medical Devices, General Surgery Devices, Cardiovascular Devices, Neurology Devices, Gynecology Devices, Others

The report analyses the Wound Care and Medical Device Coatings Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Region Segmentation of Wound Care and Medical Device Coatings Market

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

