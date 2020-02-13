Global Woodworking And Paper Machinery Manufacturing Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Woodworking And Paper Machinery Manufacturing Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The woodworking and paper machinery manufacturing market expected to reach a value of nearly $96.54 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. The growth in the woodworking and paper machinery manufacturing market is due to growing population, exploration of shale oil, investment in the manufacturing industry and low fuel prices.

The woodworking and paper machinery manufacturing market consists of sales of woodworking and paper machinery by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce sawmill and woodworking machinery (except handheld), such as circular and band sawing equipment, planing machinery, and sanding machinery, and/or manufacturing paper industry machinery for making paper and paper products, such as pulp making machinery, paper and paperboard making machinery, and paper and paperboard converting machinery.

Major players in the global woodworking and paper machinery manufacturing market include Durr, Bosch Rexroth, Andritz Group, Biesse Group, SCM Group, IMA-Schelling-Group, Michael Weinig, Kugler-Womako, Metso, Valmet, Voith.

The global woodworking and paper machinery manufacturing market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The woodworking and paper machinery manufacturing market is segmented into woodworking machinery, paper industry machinery.

By Geography – The global woodworking and paper machinery manufacturing is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific woodworking and paper machinery manufacturing market accounts the largest share in the global woodworking and paper machinery manufacturing market.

