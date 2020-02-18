Global Wireless Telecommunication Carriers Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Wireless Telecommunication Carriers Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The wireless telecommunication carriers market expected to reach a value of nearly $1057.95 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The growth in the wireless telecommunication carriers market is due to increase in m-payments and technological development

The wireless telecommunication carriers market consists of sales of telecommunications services and related goods via airwaves by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate and maintain switching and transmission facilities to provide telecommunications services via airwaves. The services provided by the companies in this industry include cellular phone services, wireless internet access, and wireless video.

Major players in the global wireless telecommunication carriers market include AT&T, China Mobile, Verizon Communications, Deutsche Telekom AG, Telefonica SA.

The global wireless telecommunication carriers market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The wireless telecommunication carriers market is segmented into cellular/mobile telephone services, wireless internet services. Among these segments, the cellular/mobile telephone services market accounts for the largest share in the global wireless telecommunication carriers market.

By Geography – The global wireless telecommunication carriers is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North America region accounts for the largest share in the global wireless telecommunication carriers market.

