The Global Wireless Sensor Network Market size was valued at US$ 29.34 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 116.2 Bn by 2026 to exhibit a CAGR of 18.77 % during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, End-user Industry Type-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology.

The report also helps in understanding Global Wireless Sensor Network Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Wireless Sensor Network Market.

The wireless sensor network is a group of spatially distributed and dedicated sensors for monitoring and recording the physical situations of the environment and organizing the collected data at a central location. Wireless sensor network measure environmental circumstances like temperature, sound, pollution levels, humidity, wind, and so on.

The major driving factors of the global wireless sensor network market are increasing demand for remote monitoring, the rising market for end-user industry such as healthcare, automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, BFSI, smart devices, and wearable devices.

The key restraint of the global wireless sensor network market is low privacy and security concerns and difficulty in the standardization of wireless sensor network. The key Challenge of this market is Limited power source. The increasing adoption of smart technologies, with smart cities and smart connected solutions, is producing new business opportunities for wireless sensor network market.

Wearable devices segment holds a large share of the market due to it contains products such as smart watches, smart glasses, wearable cameras, and activity monitors. The wearable device sector is a fast-growing application area for IoT and has been moving to digitization, constituting the evolution of wireless sensor networks in this industry.

Healthcare segment holds a large share of the market because wireless sensor network plays a critical role in the growth of new technologies that support in patient monitoring, diagnostics, and therapy. Medical devices that can measure daily actions and collect vital data over sensors in emergency rooms and data analytics tools are estimated to increase importance with the development of healthcare systems. Movable medical, diagnostic, and wearable devices have been considered below this segment.

North America held a major share of the wireless sensor network market due to The improved R&D in the field of IOT in terms of technology, the increasing demand for improved lifestyle are the two essential factors driving the growth of the wireless sensor network market in North America. In addition, the growing R&D at both academic and industry levels is expanding the application areas of IoT in various applications such as building automation, retail, automotive & transportation, and healthcare.

The scope of the Global Wireless Sensor Network Market

Global Wireless Sensor Network Market, by Offering

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Wireless Sensor Network Market, by Sensor Type

• Ambient Light Sensors

• Motion & Position Sensors

• Temperature Sensors

• Heart Rate Sensors

• Pressure Sensors

• IMUs

• Accelerometers

• Blood Glucose Sensors

• Image Sensors

• Humidity Sensors

• Carbon Monoxide Sensors

• Blood Oxygen Sensors

• Flow Sensors

• Level Sensors

• Chemical Sensors

• ECG Sensors

• Others

Global Wireless Sensor Network Market, by Connectivity Type

• Wi-Fi

• Bluetooth

• Bluetooth/WLAN

• Cellular Network

• GPS/GNSS Module

• Bluetooth Smart/BLE

• ZigBee

• NFC

• WHART

• ISA100

• ANT+

Wireless Sensor Network Market, by End-user Industry Type

• Building Automation

• Wearable Devices

• Healthcare

• Industrial

• Automotive & Transportation

• Oil and Gas

• Retail

• Agriculture

• Aerospace & Defense

• BFSI

Global Wireless Sensor Network Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Wireless Sensor Network Market

• Intel Corporation

• Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.

• Dell Incorporation

• Texas Instruments Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• TE Connectivity Ltd.

• Advantech Co., Ltd.

• ABB Ltd.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Broadcom Limited

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Wireless Sensor Network Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Wireless Sensor Network Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Wireless Sensor Network Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Wireless Sensor Network Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Wireless Sensor Network Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Wireless Sensor Network Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Wireless Sensor Network Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Wireless Sensor Network by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Wireless Sensor Network Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Wireless Sensor Network Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Wireless Sensor Network Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

