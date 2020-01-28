Global Wireless Fire Detection Market Trends and Updates 2020-2026 | Leading Players Siemens AG, Wagner Group Gmbh, Hochiki Corporation, Halma Plc., Apollo Fire Detectors Limited,

Global wireless fire detection market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report offers advanced information and scenario about the ABC industry which helps to stand apart in the competition in this fast paced business environment. Wireless Fire Detection market research report gives methodical idea about the current scenario of the global market, recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, capacity, production value, mergers and acquisitions based on several market dynamics. The data of this report not only restrains the risks of ambiguity but also lend a hand in taking sound decisions while maintaining the reputation of the firm and its products. Wireless Fire Detection market research report explains everything in detail that serves the business purpose and gives a competitive advantage.

Product definition-:Wireless fire detection can be defined as the system that ensures reliable transmission of data compared to the conventional system. These systems are highly suitable for new buildings or renovation, where cable channels are plant during the construction phase. Wireless fire detection system offers several benefits such as low maintenance cost, highly economical, flexibility and many more. Apart from this, wireless fire detection systems include a remote key fob that is used for triggering the panic button. These systems communicate wirelessly using cellular technology, so that users can activate the functions of system using a mobile device. The system is mostly installed in the commercial buildings, factory floors and offices.

Top 10 Companies in the Global Wireless Fire Detection Market Research Report:

Ems Security Group Ltd

Electro Detectors Ltd

Sterling Safety Systems

Honeywell International, Inc.

Siemens AG

Wagner Group Gmbh

Hochiki Corporation, Halma Plc.

Apollo Fire Detectors Limited

Robert Bosch Gmbh

EUROFYRE LTD.

Detectomat Gmbh

Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd

Johnson Controls

Napco Security technologies, Inc.

Def Nederland

Zeta Alarm ltd

Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L

Attentis, Vigilys, Inc

Key Segmentation

By Product Type (Sensors/Detectors, Call Points, Fire Alarm Panels and Modules, Input/output Modules and Others),

System Type (Fully Wireless Systems, Hybrid Systems),

Installation Type(New Installation and Retrofit Installation),

Application (Indoor and Outdoor),

Vertical(Industrial, Residential, Commercial, Healthcare and Others),

Global Wireless Fire Detection Market: Regional Analysis

This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors.

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, Russia, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Malaysia, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, and Australia)

Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Product Launch

In December 2018, Johnson Electric has announced the launch of UL certified antifreeze solution for wet pipe fire sprinklers named as TYCO LFP, which would ensure fast and effective flow in water-based fire suppression systems and help in protecting the pipes against damage from freezing in temperatures as low as -10ºF. It would be beneficial for the company as it is the first antifreeze solution which is UL certified as it would ensure quality to the customers for its use.

In August 2018, Napco Security has announced the launch of Napco FireLink 8-32 Zone FACP with Built-in LTE Cellular Communicator which would help in connecting the fire alarm systems. It would be beneficial for the company as the product is custom programmable &/or expandable up to 32 points using any combination of conventional, addressable and wireless devices and is NFPA 72/UL certified which would give assurance of the quality to the customers

In November 2016, EMS updated the product demonstration facility to give real like product demonstration at the product demonstration facility. Customer will be able to have the real product experience of the EMS wireless and hybrid products. Customers will be able to access the product base depending on its usage

Strategic Key Insights Of The Wireless Fire Detection Report:



• Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Wireless Fire Detection Market key players is also covered.

• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Wireless Fire Detection Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

• Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Wireless Fire Detection Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Wireless Fire Detection industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue. • Analytical Tools – The Wireless Fire Detection Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants. • The 360-degree Wireless Fire Detection overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. And a complete and useful guide for new market aspirants • Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market.

Drivers: Global Wireless Fire Detection Market

Increase in awareness in industries towards fire detection systems

Emergence of advanced technologies in wireless fire detection systems market

Restraint

High cost of devices, installation and maintenance

Opportunity

Introduction of hybrid detection system

Challenge

Installation of fire systems in high-rise buildings

Research Methodology: Global Wireless Fire Detection Market

Primary Respondents: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.

