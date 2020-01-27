Global Wi-fi Hotspot Market -industry Analysis And Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market is expected to reach USD 7.61 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.

A Wi-Fi hotspot is a physical location, which allows people to access the internet using wireless technology (WLAN) through mobile devices or laptops. In general, Wi-Fi is installed on public locations such as libraries, airports, hotels, and cafes.

Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market, by Geography

The growth is largely driven by insistent demand for tablets, innovative smartphones, and connected devices. From an application and content perspective, video, voice, location, and context proficiencies are growing aggressively. With the advent of technology, global hotspots are integrating flawlessly with conventional 3G/4G, fibre, and cable. The emphasis on the quality of experience is increasing, which is expected to lead abrupt increment in the popularity.

North America is the largest market due to a deployment of 3.5G and 4G Networks. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market owing to development in wireless infrastructure and affordable internet connectivity in rural areas. France currently has the most hotspots, followed by the US and UK. While Europe currently has the densest Wi-Fi coverage, Asia is set to overtake it by 2018.

Key Highlights:

• Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market.

• Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market segmentation on the basis of component type, software solutions, service, vertical, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study.

• Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market analysis and forecast for a global market.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market are also profiled.

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Some of the major players operating in the Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market are as follows:

• ZTE Corp.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Ericsson

• Alcatel Lucent

• Aruba Networks

• Ruckus Wireless

• Motorola Solutions

• Netgear

• Boingo Wireless

• Nokia Networks

• Ubiquiti Networks

• Ipass

• Aptilo Networks

• Franklin Wireless Corp.

• Netcomm Wireless Ltd.

• Sierra Wireless Inc.

• NovAtel

• Samsung Electronics

• D-Link

• Aerohive Networks

Years considered to estimate the market size of the Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market have been mentioned below:

• Base year-2018

• Estimated year-2019

• Forecast year- 2019 to 2026

The scope of the Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market:

This research report segments the Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market based on component type, software, solutions, service, vertical, end-user and geography

Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market, By Component Type:

• Wireless Hotspot Controller

• Mobile Hotspot Devices

• Wireless Hotspot Gateways

Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market, by Software Solutions:

• Centralized Hotspot Management

• Wi-Fi Security Software

• Wi-Fi Hotspot Billing Software

• Cloud Based Hotspot Management

Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market, by Service:

• Managed Services

• Installation and Integration Services

• Consulting Services

• Professional Services

Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market, by Vertical:

• Telecom and IT Sector

• Media and Entertainment Sector

• Healthcare Sector

• Education Sector

• Public Sector

• Transportation

• Hospitality

• Financial Services

• Retail Sector

• Other Sectors

Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market, by End User:

• Large Enterprise

• Small and Medium sized Enterprise(SMEs)

• Residential Customers

Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

