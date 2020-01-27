Global White Box Servers Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Quanta dominated the market, with accounted for 31.68% of the White Box Server revenue market share in 2016. Wistron, Inventec are the key players and accounted for 31.09%, 15.67% respectively of the overall White Box Server market share in 2016. Global giant market mainly distributed in North America and Europe. It has unshakable status in this field.

In 2017, the global White Box Servers market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global White Box Servers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the White Box Servers development in United States, Europe and China.

A white box server refers to customized servers that are either home built, or built by white box suppliers called ODMs (Original Design Manufacturers) such as Supermicro. The term white box simply means that the equipment is unbranded or generic. All parts are purchased separately which helps cut costs as well as provides hobbyists and data center professionals alike more customization to better fit their needs. The ease of customization allows for individual parts to be replaced, rather than replacing the entire server when equipment fails. White box servers are increasingly being used by the Open Computer Project (OCP) which was developed by Facebook.

The factors which are driving the growth of market include low cost and high degree of customization, increasing adoption of white box servers among end users, growing number of data centers, and rising adoption of Open Platforms such as Open Compute Project, Project Scorpio, and so on. Increase in the demand for micro servers from data centers provides ample of opportunities for the white box server market.

The drawback of choosing a white box server over a standard OEM server, is that they are less reliable and the components often lack redundancy. White box servers lower their risks of downtime by using clustering techniques for deployment. A cluster enables high availability in a computer system by grouping servers together to act like as a single system. With this in mind, a company should do a strong evaluation on the pros in cons of deploying white box servers to ensure that it is actually cost-effective.

The key players covered in this study

Quanta

Wistron

Inventec

Hon Hai

MiTAC

Celestica

Super Micro Computer

Compal Electronics

Pegatron

ZT Systems

Hyve Solutions

Thinkmate

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Rack-mount Server

Blade Server

Whole Cabinet Server

Market segment by Application, split into

Data Center

Enterprise Customers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global White Box Servers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the White Box Servers development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of White Box Servers are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global White Box Servers Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Rack-mount Server

1.4.3 Blade Server

1.4.4 Whole Cabinet Server

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global White Box Servers Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Data Center

1.5.3 Enterprise Customers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 White Box Servers Market Size

2.2 White Box Servers Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 White Box Servers Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 White Box Servers Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 White Box Servers Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global White Box Servers Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global White Box Servers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global White Box Servers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 White Box Servers Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players White Box Servers Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into White Box Servers Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global White Box Servers Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global White Box Servers Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States White Box Servers Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 White Box Servers Key Players in United States

5.3 United States White Box Servers Market Size by Type

5.4 United States White Box Servers Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe White Box Servers Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 White Box Servers Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe White Box Servers Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe White Box Servers Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China White Box Servers Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 White Box Servers Key Players in China

7.3 China White Box Servers Market Size by Type

7.4 China White Box Servers Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan White Box Servers Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 White Box Servers Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan White Box Servers Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan White Box Servers Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia White Box Servers Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 White Box Servers Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia White Box Servers Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia White Box Servers Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India White Box Servers Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 White Box Servers Key Players in India

10.3 India White Box Servers Market Size by Type

10.4 India White Box Servers Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America White Box Servers Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 White Box Servers Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America White Box Servers Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America White Box Servers Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Quanta

12.1.1 Quanta Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 White Box Servers Introduction

12.1.4 Quanta Revenue in White Box Servers Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Quanta Recent Development

12.2 Wistron

12.2.1 Wistron Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 White Box Servers Introduction

12.2.4 Wistron Revenue in White Box Servers Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Wistron Recent Development

12.3 Inventec

12.3.1 Inventec Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 White Box Servers Introduction

12.3.4 Inventec Revenue in White Box Servers Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Inventec Recent Development

12.4 Hon Hai

12.4.1 Hon Hai Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 White Box Servers Introduction

12.4.4 Hon Hai Revenue in White Box Servers Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Hon Hai Recent Development

12.5 MiTAC

12.5.1 MiTAC Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 White Box Servers Introduction

12.5.4 MiTAC Revenue in White Box Servers Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 MiTAC Recent Development

12.6 Celestica

12.6.1 Celestica Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 White Box Servers Introduction

12.6.4 Celestica Revenue in White Box Servers Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Celestica Recent Development

12.7 Super Micro Computer

12.7.1 Super Micro Computer Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 White Box Servers Introduction

12.7.4 Super Micro Computer Revenue in White Box Servers Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Super Micro Computer Recent Development

12.8 Compal Electronics

12.8.1 Compal Electronics Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 White Box Servers Introduction

12.8.4 Compal Electronics Revenue in White Box Servers Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Compal Electronics Recent Development

12.9 Pegatron

12.9.1 Pegatron Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 White Box Servers Introduction

12.9.4 Pegatron Revenue in White Box Servers Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Pegatron Recent Development

12.10 ZT Systems

12.10.1 ZT Systems Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 White Box Servers Introduction

12.10.4 ZT Systems Revenue in White Box Servers Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 ZT Systems Recent Development

12.11 Hyve Solutions

12.12 Thinkmate

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

