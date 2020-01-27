Global White Box Servers Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Quanta dominated the market, with accounted for 31.68% of the White Box Server revenue market share in 2016. Wistron, Inventec are the key players and accounted for 31.09%, 15.67% respectively of the overall White Box Server market share in 2016. Global giant market mainly distributed in North America and Europe. It has unshakable status in this field.
In 2017, the global White Box Servers market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global White Box Servers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the White Box Servers development in United States, Europe and China.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2337386
A white box server refers to customized servers that are either home built, or built by white box suppliers called ODMs (Original Design Manufacturers) such as Supermicro. The term white box simply means that the equipment is unbranded or generic. All parts are purchased separately which helps cut costs as well as provides hobbyists and data center professionals alike more customization to better fit their needs. The ease of customization allows for individual parts to be replaced, rather than replacing the entire server when equipment fails. White box servers are increasingly being used by the Open Computer Project (OCP) which was developed by Facebook.
The factors which are driving the growth of market include low cost and high degree of customization, increasing adoption of white box servers among end users, growing number of data centers, and rising adoption of Open Platforms such as Open Compute Project, Project Scorpio, and so on. Increase in the demand for micro servers from data centers provides ample of opportunities for the white box server market.
The drawback of choosing a white box server over a standard OEM server, is that they are less reliable and the components often lack redundancy. White box servers lower their risks of downtime by using clustering techniques for deployment. A cluster enables high availability in a computer system by grouping servers together to act like as a single system. With this in mind, a company should do a strong evaluation on the pros in cons of deploying white box servers to ensure that it is actually cost-effective.
The key players covered in this study
Quanta
Wistron
Inventec
Hon Hai
MiTAC
Celestica
Super Micro Computer
Compal Electronics
Pegatron
ZT Systems
Hyve Solutions
Thinkmate
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Rack-mount Server
Blade Server
Whole Cabinet Server
Market segment by Application, split into
Data Center
Enterprise Customers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global White Box Servers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the White Box Servers development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of White Box Servers are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-white-box-servers-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global White Box Servers Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Rack-mount Server
1.4.3 Blade Server
1.4.4 Whole Cabinet Server
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global White Box Servers Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Data Center
1.5.3 Enterprise Customers
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 White Box Servers Market Size
2.2 White Box Servers Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 White Box Servers Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 White Box Servers Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 White Box Servers Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global White Box Servers Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global White Box Servers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global White Box Servers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 White Box Servers Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players White Box Servers Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into White Box Servers Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global White Box Servers Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global White Box Servers Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States White Box Servers Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 White Box Servers Key Players in United States
5.3 United States White Box Servers Market Size by Type
5.4 United States White Box Servers Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe White Box Servers Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 White Box Servers Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe White Box Servers Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe White Box Servers Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China White Box Servers Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 White Box Servers Key Players in China
7.3 China White Box Servers Market Size by Type
7.4 China White Box Servers Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan White Box Servers Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 White Box Servers Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan White Box Servers Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan White Box Servers Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia White Box Servers Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 White Box Servers Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia White Box Servers Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia White Box Servers Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India White Box Servers Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 White Box Servers Key Players in India
10.3 India White Box Servers Market Size by Type
10.4 India White Box Servers Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America White Box Servers Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 White Box Servers Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America White Box Servers Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America White Box Servers Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Quanta
12.1.1 Quanta Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 White Box Servers Introduction
12.1.4 Quanta Revenue in White Box Servers Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Quanta Recent Development
12.2 Wistron
12.2.1 Wistron Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 White Box Servers Introduction
12.2.4 Wistron Revenue in White Box Servers Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Wistron Recent Development
12.3 Inventec
12.3.1 Inventec Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 White Box Servers Introduction
12.3.4 Inventec Revenue in White Box Servers Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Inventec Recent Development
12.4 Hon Hai
12.4.1 Hon Hai Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 White Box Servers Introduction
12.4.4 Hon Hai Revenue in White Box Servers Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Hon Hai Recent Development
12.5 MiTAC
12.5.1 MiTAC Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 White Box Servers Introduction
12.5.4 MiTAC Revenue in White Box Servers Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 MiTAC Recent Development
12.6 Celestica
12.6.1 Celestica Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 White Box Servers Introduction
12.6.4 Celestica Revenue in White Box Servers Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Celestica Recent Development
12.7 Super Micro Computer
12.7.1 Super Micro Computer Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 White Box Servers Introduction
12.7.4 Super Micro Computer Revenue in White Box Servers Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Super Micro Computer Recent Development
12.8 Compal Electronics
12.8.1 Compal Electronics Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 White Box Servers Introduction
12.8.4 Compal Electronics Revenue in White Box Servers Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Compal Electronics Recent Development
12.9 Pegatron
12.9.1 Pegatron Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 White Box Servers Introduction
12.9.4 Pegatron Revenue in White Box Servers Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Pegatron Recent Development
12.10 ZT Systems
12.10.1 ZT Systems Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 White Box Servers Introduction
12.10.4 ZT Systems Revenue in White Box Servers Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 ZT Systems Recent Development
12.11 Hyve Solutions
12.12 Thinkmate
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2337386
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155