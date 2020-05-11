Global Web Hosting Services Market To Register Impressive Growth | Influencing players like Amazon Web Services, AT&T, DreamHost, EarthLink, Google, GoDaddy

A new market intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled “Global Web Hosting Services Market” (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) that provide information, statistics, facts and figures, corporate intelligence, economic data, innovation drivers which are very supportive for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. This global Web Hosting Services business report makes available a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. Businesses can achieve key statistics on the market status of regional and global manufacturers along with precious guidance and direction to drive the business towards the growth and success. The major scope of this Web Hosting Services market research report involves industry research, customer insights, market sizing and forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment.

According to the latest research, global demand for web hosting services market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 15.08% in the forecast period. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant rise in the adoption of internet amid significant penetration of associated services and applications.

If you are involved in the Web Hosting Services industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by By Product (Website Builder, Shared Hosting, Dedicated Hosting, Collocated Hosting), Connectivity (xDSL, Fiber, MPLS, Ethernet, IP-VPN), Application (Public Websites, Intranet Services, Mobile Application, Online Application, Others), Deployment (Public, Private, Hybrid), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increased availability of e-commerce and increased demand of better marketing solutions on the domains by the customers is expected to augment growth of the market

Significant surge in the digitalization services worldwide is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of AI, IoT, cloud computing improving modernization and better physical hardware available with the hosts ensuring better performance is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Key Market Competitors: Web Hosting Services Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global web hosting services market are Amazon Web Services, Inc.; AT&T Intellectual Property; DreamHost, LLC; EarthLink LLC; Google; Equinix, Inc.; GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC; Endurance International Group; Web.com Group, Inc; Just Host; SiteGround Hosting Ltd.; Exabytes Group of Company; hostinger.in; Vodien Internet Solutions Pte Ltd.; IP ServerOne Solutions Sdn Bhd; Shinjiru International Inc.; FastComet Inc.; Hosting.co.uk; Combell nv; Leaseweb; 1&1 IONOS Inc.; Alibaba Cloud; bluehost inc.; Cogeco Peer 1; HostGator.in; Hetzner Online GmbH; Liquid Web, LLC; Host Europe GmbH; MEDIA TEMPLE; OVH; RACKSPACE US, INC. and STRATO AG among others.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, dogado GmbH announced that they had acquired checkdomain, helping them expand their customer base to more than 190,000 customers by providing cloud services, domains and web hosting. This acquisition will help in the establishment of dogado GmbH into one of the leader web service provider in Germany. The goal of dogado GmbH’s holding company, i.e. Triton is to build leading established companies that are diverse in their product offerings

In December 2018, Cinven announced that they had agreed to acquire One.com established in Europe and one of the leaders in web hosting services. They have their focus set in Northern Europe with around 1 million customer base providing domain names and associated services to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and small-office home-offices. This decision will improve help Cinven into penetrating into a market which is on the rise with large-scale penetration of internet services and applications globally

To comprehend Global Web Hosting Services market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Web Hosting Services market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

