Global Web Content Management Market (Wcm) – Industry Analysis And Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Web Content Management Market (WCM) is expected to reach US$ 15.35 Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.

Global Web Content Management Market by Geography

Global web content management market is segmented into component, deployment, organization size, vertical, and region. In terms of component, the web content management market is classified into solution and services. Based on deployment, the web content management market is categorized into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of organization size, the web content management market is segregated into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Based on vertical, the web content management market is classified into media and entertainment, high-tech and telecom, education, retail and consumer goods, healthcare, BFSI, travel and hospitality, government, and others. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

The key driving factor for global web content management market include the growing usage of web content management solutions among MSE organizations to manage content effectively on various channels including the mobile, web, and social media. The web content management offers competitive advantages to organizations, such as integration of web content management solutions with existing business technologies. WCM allows non-technical and multiple users to understand, write, and publish content on websites in a secured manner. Furthermore, WCM offers seamless web experience for digital marketing of products and services to clients through multiple channels including the web, mobile, and social media. However, limited connectivity issues and data breaching or security issues are major challenges restraining the growth of global web content management market.

The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the WCM market during the forecast period. SMEs face some specific challenges such as the requirement of domain-specific technical personnel and skilled workforce, budget constraints, and limited economies of scale. So that, SMEs are considering cloud-based WCM solutions as they offer several advantages such as scalability, flexibility, and reduced operational cost. Furthermore, SMEs has budget constraints, thus they prefer cloud-based WCM solutions.

The media and entertainment vertical is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period in the WCM market. This vertical has experienced transformations in the generation, management, and distribution of content. There has been a substantial need for managing the web content in this vertical among publishers, broadcasters, and media portal providers to offer online audience with contextual experiences.

North America and Europe web content management market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market in the global web content management market owing to the fast adoption of technology. The web content management markets in Latin America, Eastern Europe and Middle East and Africa are anticipated to witness positive growth in the global web content management market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the web content management market are OpenText Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Adobe system Incorporated, IBM Corporation, SDL PLC, Microsoft Corporation, Sitecore corporation, Acquia Inc., Episerver Inc., and EMC Corporation.

The scope of the Global Web Content Management Market

Global Web Content Management Market by Component

• Solution

• Services

Global Web Content Management Market by Deployment

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Global Web Content Management Market by Organization Size

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Web Content Management Market by Vertical

• Media and Entertainment

• High-Tech and Telecom

• Education

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• Travel and Hospitality

• Government

• Others

Global Web Content Management Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Web Content Management Market

• Oracle Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Aquia, Inc.

• IBMs

• SDL PLC

• Rackspace Hosting, Incorporation

• Sitecore Corpration A/S

• Infineon

• Adobe Systems Incorporated

• Episerver, Inc.

• Opentext Corporation

• Crownpeak Technology

• E-Spirit AG

• Jentico Software s.r.o

• Tyco International Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Web Content Management Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Web Content Management Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Web Content Management Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Web Content Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Web Content Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Web Content Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Web Content Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Web Content Management by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Web Content Management Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Web Content Management Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Web Content Management Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

