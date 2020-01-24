Global Web Application Firewall Market 2020:Competitive landscape By Barracuda Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc. , Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity , Ergon Informatik AG, Fortinet, Inc., Penta Security Systems Inc., Radware, Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

“Global Web Application Firewall Market-Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027” report constituting comprehensive research exceeds the speed of development in the market for its Forecast period. Report Offering a quick overview, the report comprises the size and estimation of Globally Web Application Firewall market while within the conjecture time frame. Furthermore, it highlights major conveying facets for its expansion in addition to established Web Application Firewall players on the market alongside their market share and various market segments along with advancement and market trends.

Available Exclusive Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-web-application-firewall-market&DP

The Global Web Application Firewall Market is expected to reach USD 9.04 billion by 2025 from USD 2.39 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Web Application Firewall (WAF) is software and hardware based solution which is used for monitor and control traffic network on web related applications. In OSI (open system interconnection) model, the web is need to be protected in application layer because in this layer maximum attacks is expected to be happen because its consist of cross-site scripting, DT, and RFI and XSS, SQL injection. It’s essential in blocking and shortening the vulnerabilities in window exposure. In addition its used for IoT (Internet of things) applications due to most viruses like ransomware, botnets, and zero-day attacks for technologies proliferation and cyber security solutions.

Web Application Firewall Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the market for web application firewall is growing due to increasing application of the web services across the globe. Increasing web attacks such as cybercrimes, espionage, vandalism and fraud is expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecasted period. Growing demand for the building network infrastructure in firewall solutions is augmenting the growth of the market.

Now the question is which are the other regions intuitive is targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in Asia-Pacific web application firewall market and the market leaders targeting China, japan and Australia to be their next revenue pockets for 2020.

The web application firewall market is becoming more competitive every year with company like Signal Sciences entering the market space in 2019. The Data bridge market research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the web application firewall market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Web Application Firewall Market are

Imperva

Akamai Technologies

Barracuda Networks, Inc

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity

Ergon Informatik AG

Fortinet, Inc

Penta Security Systems Inc.

Radware, Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

Positive Technologies

Oracle

NSFOCUS

Qualys, Inc

Cloudflare Inc

Sucuri Inc.

Indusface

Amazon Web Services, Inc

F5 Networks, Inc

Cimcor, Inc.

Delta Risk

Idealstor

Intersec Worldwide

The study given in this section offers details of key market players. It likewise clarifies the marketing strategies adopted by these players as well as portrays their shareholdings in the global market.

If you are involved in the Web Application Firewall industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented Global Web Application Firewall Market, By Solution (Hardware Appliances, Virtual Appliances, Cloud-Based), Service (Professional And Managed), Organization Size (SMES And Large Enterprises), End User Industry (Aerospace And Defense, BFSI, Public Sector, Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities) Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

New Web Application Firewall Market Developments

In July 2019, Fortinet, Inc. announced the launch of web application firewall in India. It allows faster deployment and improved security for mission critical applications. It protects application and APIs from web based threats. It helps to eliminate false positive thereby allows applications to kept running. With this launch, the company increases their product portfolio in the global market.

In May 2019, Signal Sciences announced the launch of new cloud web based application firewall that helps to protect all the web applications without requiring any additional software. It also inspect web request and helps to block malicious traffic. The key features that made this service unique are ease and speed of deployment, powerful protection and easy to access real time insights into web layer attacks.

Competitive Landscape and Web Application Firewall Market Share Analysis

The global web application firewall market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of web application firewall market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2006, Akamai Technologies launched the web 2.0 technologies to enhance the dynamic site solutions and application related to online architecture, AJAX and Macromedia Flash.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing demand in e-commerce and retail sectors.

Growing demand in virtual cloud resources to physical one and control the flow of data.

It is applicable in IoT (Internet of things).

Rising for building networks infrastructure in firewall solutions.

Distortion due to high cost of applications.

Scope of the Web Application Firewall Market

Web application firewall market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Israel, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC), U.A.E, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa Rest of middle East and Africa (MEA).

STRATEGIC KEY INSIGHTS OF THE WEB APPLICATION FIREWALL REPORT:



• Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Web Application Firewall Market key players is also covered.

• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Web Application Firewall Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

• Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Web Application Firewall Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Web Application Firewall industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue. • Analytical Tools – The Web Application Firewall Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants. • The 360-degree Web Application Firewall overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. And a complete and useful guide for new market aspirants • Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1: Web Application Firewall market Overview

Chapter 2: Web Application Firewall market Economic Impact

Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturer

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2020-2027)

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2020-2027)

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Web Application Firewall Market by Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Web Application Firewall Market Geographic Analyses

Chapter 11.1: North America

Chapter 11.2: Europe

Chapter 11.3: Asia-Pacific

Chapter 11.4: South America

Chapter 12: Web Application Firewall Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Web Application Firewall Market Forecast (2020-2027)

Chapter 14: Appendix

Chapter 15: Appendix

Browse FREE TOC with selected illustrations and example pages of Web Application Firewall market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-web-application-firewall-market&DP

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]